1365 results for

PAID CONTENT FOR Evolution Fresh

The One Ingredient You Should Be Working Into Every Single Meal

With this plan, there's no reason not to get your greens.

#drinks #vegetarian
mindbodygreen
January 26 2018
Food Trends

Should Even Vegans Be Drinking Bone Broth?

Warning: This liquid gold elixir might just rock your world.

#Paleo #recipes #food as medicine #vegan #editor's pick
Liz Moody
September 14 2016
Food Trends

This Super-Cheap Superfood Will Balance Your Blood Sugar ASAP

It's environmentally conscious and full of flavor!

#superfoods
Terri Brownlee, MPH, RDN
January 21 2018
Beauty

For Better Skin, Should You Eat Antioxidants Or Use Them In Skin Care?

Wonder no more—research-based answers, inside!

#skin care
Celeste Thomas
January 18 2018
Women's Health
Recipes

Raw, Sugar-Free Chocolate Mousse

It could actually make a perfect chocolate smoothie as well.

#smoothies #personal growth #diabetes #candida #chocolate
Pauline Hanuise
December 5 2013

5 Ingredients McKel Hill Of Nutrition Stripped Is Loving Right Now

Foods actually worth buying for both nutrients AND flavor.

#avocado #nutrition #turmeric #healthy foods
McKel Hill
August 29 2016
Food Trends
Beauty
Functional Food

You Need This: A 3-Day Gut Reset, Just In Time For Spring

You'll be amazed at how delicious it is (and how good you feel!).

#gut health #cleanse
Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.
March 20 2017
Integrative Health

This Is All You Need To Fight Post-Holiday Inflammation

Because January is the perfect time to give your body a boost.

#supplements #inflammation #probiotics
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
January 2 2018
Integrative Health

15 Foods That Naturally Lower Blood Pressure

Foods that naturally lower blood pressure, including oats, hibiscus, and dark chocolate.

#Heart #brain
Nour Zibdeh, M.S., RDN
March 15 2019
Routines
Spirituality
Food Trends

What Runner & Olympic Hopeful Becky Wade Eats In A Day

This fast foodie bakes her own bread, loves to snack, and never counts calories.

#running #fitness #olympics #what I eat in a day
Becky Wade
June 30 2016

12 Healthy Food Bargains You Can Find At Trader Joe's (Each One's Less Than $6!)

Despite the crazy-long New York City lines, Trader Joe's is one of my favorite places to grocery shop. From the basics to their seasonal specialty...

#plant-based #food
Leah Vanderveldt
October 22 2015
Functional Food

What A Naturopathic Doctor Eats For Breakfast

One of the country's best inflammation doctors drinks this daily.

#inflammation #breakfast
Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.
December 18 2017

How I Finally Got My Kids To Start Eating Leafy Greens

I love healthy food. Knowing what healthy food is doing for my insides has changed the way I see and taste food. So I can understand when my...

#smoothie #healthy foods #food #parenting
Michelle Riordan
July 23 2014
Recipes