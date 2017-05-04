1365 results for
The Mental Superfood One Dietitian Won't Start Her Day Without
There's a latte to love.
15 Best Restaurants For Plant-Based Eating We've Tried
Check them out if you're nearby or planning a visit to New York.
Matcha Blueberry Crisp (Gluten-Free + Vegan)
A great example of how you can add more matcha to your dishes.
The Shelf-Stable, Immune-Supporting Veggie To Add To Your Pantry ASAP
Have your veggie powder and eat it too.
CBD Oil vs. Hemp Seed Oil: What's The Difference & Why It Matters
The super-common mistake people are making when they buy CBD oil.
The Anti-Inflammatory Fruit You're Not Putting In Your Smoothie (But Should)
So much more than just a pretty-colored fruit.
Sick Of Being Sick? Here's Exactly What Doctors Eat To Boost Their Immunity
The best tips from people who are constantly exposed to bugs.
Everything You Need To Know About Juicing Vs. Blending (Infographic)
The differences between juicing and blending.
A Celebrity Nutritionist's Favorite Adaptogens For Stress Relief
Traditional medicine is making a serious comeback.
11 Healthy Foods Nutritionists Stock In The Freezer
Sticking to a healthy meal plan can be as simple as stocking your kitchen with the right foods.
Everything You Need For This 3-Ingredient Longevity Tea Is Already In Your Pantry
Plus, it tastes like spring.
A Kale Smoothie That Tastes Like Ice Cream
I'm a blendaholic. And when it comes to passing my addiction on to others, I'm also an enabler. But fear not. This habit is healthy and comes with a...
The Perfect Green Smoothie Formula + 5 Delicious And Easy Combos
Everything you need to know to get started.
7 Plant-Based Ingredients You Really Want To See In Your Skincare
From garden staples to oceanic superfoods, read on for seven of the most powerful plant-based foods that deliver on skin-beautifying benefits.
Why We Love This Minimalist Mom's Perspective On 'Clean' Living
Calling all moms! We've found a minimal and effective skin care routine gentle enough for the whole family. You won't want to miss this!
Why When You Eat Might Matter More Than What You Eat
Rather than counting calories, this diet has you counting time.
A DIY Hawaiian Bath Soak For Colds, Sore Muscles & Dry Skin
Preparing it with a tropical twist makes it fun and even more enjoyable, making me dream of summer and good times.
Turmeric Tortillas, Probiotic Chips, Maca Milk & 6 Other Foods You Need To Know About Now
Mushroom granola bars, maca milk, and coconut jerky, oh my!
Simple & Rich Vegan Cacao Smoothie (Only Takes 2 Minutes!)
A beautiful and super-simple smoothie.
The One-Day Anti-Anxiety Diet This Doctor Prescribes To His Patients Instead Of Meds
Start feeling better today.