1365 results for

Functional Food
Functional Food

15 Best Restaurants For Plant-Based Eating We've Tried

Check them out if you're nearby or planning a visit to New York.

#new york city #restaurants #travel #food
Leah Vanderveldt
September 24 2015
Recipes

Matcha Blueberry Crisp (Gluten-Free + Vegan)

A great example of how you can add more matcha to your dishes.

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #dessert #food #vegan recipes
Miryam Quinn-Doblas
November 13 2015
Integrative Health
Integrative Health

CBD Oil vs. Hemp Seed Oil: What's The Difference & Why It Matters

The super-common mistake people are making when they buy CBD oil.

#supplements #CBD #mbgsupplements #fats
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
October 18 2018
Food Trends
Functional Food

11 Healthy Foods Nutritionists Stock In The Freezer

Sticking to a healthy meal plan can be as simple as stocking your kitchen with the right foods.

#clean food #how to lose weight #wellness #healthy foods
Gabrielle Frank
August 31 2015

A Kale Smoothie That Tastes Like Ice Cream

I'm a blendaholic. And when it comes to passing my addiction on to others, I'm also an enabler. But fear not. This habit is healthy and comes with a...

#gluten-free recipe #ginger #healthy recipes #wellness #partnered posts
Tess Masters
April 10 2014
Recipes
PAID CONTENT FOR HUM Nutrition

7 Plant-Based Ingredients You Really Want To See In Your Skincare

From garden staples to oceanic superfoods, read on for seven of the most powerful plant-based foods that deliver on skin-beautifying benefits.

#supplements #partner #skin care
mindbodygreen
September 10 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Mother Dirt

Why We Love This Minimalist Mom's Perspective On 'Clean' Living

Calling all moms! We've found a minimal and effective skin care routine gentle enough for the whole family. You won't want to miss this!

#minimalism #partner #motherhood
Alexandra Dawson
September 10 2018
Healthy Weight

Why When You Eat Might Matter More Than What You Eat

Rather than counting calories, this diet has you counting time.

#news #intermittent fasting
Darcy McDonough, M.S.
September 4 2018
Beauty

A DIY Hawaiian Bath Soak For Colds, Sore Muscles & Dry Skin

Preparing it with a tropical twist makes it fun and even more enjoyable, making me dream of summer and good times.

#beauty #diy beauty #mind body connection #green living
Tori Robinson, BSc
March 20 2017
Functional Food
Recipes
Functional Food