1365 results for

Recipes

Easy Yet Delicious Beginner Green Smoothie Recipe

A delicious and mild beginner green smoothie recipe that will get you started off in the right "green" direction.

#smoothie #avocado #wellness #chia seed #healthy foods
Elizabeth Rider
May 7 2013
Functional Food
PAID CONTENT FOR Natural Vitality

Want To Sleep More Deeply? Add These 6 Things To Your Nighttime Routine

Transform your nighttime ritual and get your best night of rest with these 6 unique tips for deep sleep.

#sleep #wellness #journaling #magnesium #essential oils
mindbodygreen
June 27 2017

A Smoothie To End All Sugar Cravings

Been eating too much sugar? This delicious smoothie can help. The combination of healthy fat, fiber, and protein keeps blood sugar steady by slowing...

#healthy recipes #smoothies #protein #vegan #sugar
Lisa Gatti
November 28 2013
Recipes
PAID CONTENT FOR Van's® Foods

What To Stock In Your Freezer To Kickstart Healthier Eating Habits

Genius ways to use your freezer for mindful home-cooking habits.

#soup #partner #protein
mindbodygreen
December 20 2018
Functional Food
Functional Food
Recipes

Immune & Energy-Boosting Matcha Drink

Forget coffee! Try this simple matcha tonic brimming with good-for-you stuff.

#recipes #tea #food
Elissa Goodman
December 8 2015
Functional Food

I'm A Thyroid Expert. Here's What I Eat In A Day

This is what hormone balance looks like in action.

#functional foods #thyroid #hormones #yoga #food
Fern Olivia
April 3 2017
Food Trends
Wellness Trends

Creamy Vegan Hot Cacao

This hot cocoa smoothie is thick and tasty, protien-packed and filling and only contains natural sugar. It is the perfect morning pick-me-up on a...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #vegan #healthy foods #food
Lauren Rudick RYT-500
November 10 2014
Climate Change
PAID CONTENT FOR siggi's dairy
Motivation
PAID CONTENT FOR Vitamix

mbg Gift Guides: 12 Meaningful Gifts For Anyone With A “Fewer Is Better” Philosophy

The holidays are usually a time of excess, but this year we're proposing a new way to gift.

#gift guide 2018 #partner #holiday
Krista Soriano
November 9 2018
Functional Food
PAID CONTENT FOR Charlotte's Web
Functional Food

Found: The Top 8 Plant-Based Protein Sources (No Powders Allowed!)

Plus, all the myths around protein, busted.

#protein
Liz Moody
March 14 2017