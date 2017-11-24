1886 results for

Integrative Health
Off-the-Grid
Recipes

Farmer's Market Summer Smoothie Recipe

We're quickly approaching the last days of Summer, so let's celebrate the season with a green smoothie recipe that uses two of summer's best seasonal...

#healthy recipes #smoothies #vegan #kale #food
Ilene Godofsky
August 31 2013

10 Top NYC Trainers On Their Favorite Pre-Workout Snacks

It seems like everyone has an opinion on what you should or shouldn't eat before a workout. Protein bars have too many calories, energy drinks have...

#training advice #fitness #training how to #training
Gabrielle Frank
July 7 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Flora Health

What Turning 30 & Having 2 Babies Taught Me About Self-Care

The ultimate guide on how to approach self-care after becoming a mother.

#supplements #partner
Alexandra Dawson
June 7 2019
Recipes

Blueberry Sundae Smoothie With Vegan Whipped Cream

One of my favorite things about summer: ice cream sundaes. 

#healthy recipes #smoothies #vegan #food #vegan recipes
Andrea Hood
August 9 2013
PAID CONTENT FOR Vitamix

The 9 Best Ever Gifts For Foodie Dads

Shop this gift guide for the ultimate Father's Day gift.

#partner #gift guide #holiday
Krista Soriano
June 3 2019
Food Trends

I Finally Joined A CSA & It Actually Changed My Life

This is biggest change I've made in my weekly food shopping, and it's so worth it.

#inflammation #vegetarian #easy meals
Liz Moody
May 30 2019
Women's Health
Food Trends

This Trendy New Sweetener Has Gut-Healing Benefits — But Is It Worth Trying?

Everything you need to know about date paste and exactly how to use it.

#dessert #sugar #sugar-free
Liz Moody
May 23 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods

Breakfast Secrets From An RD Who Learned To Streamline Her Mornings

Here's how to eat healthier in the morning if you have no time to spare.

#partner #protein
Whitney English, RDN
May 23 2019

5 Easy Smoothie Recipes To Heal The Body

There's nothing quite like starting your day off with a healthy fix of fruits and vegetables. The benefits of smoothies are widely recognized, from...

#smoothie #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Shannon Kaiser
June 14 2013
Off-the-Grid

A Holistic Beauty Regimen For Every Skin Type

Wondering how best to take care of your skin? We've got you covered.

#antioxidant #acne #beauty #clean food #skin
Taz Bhatia, M.D.
March 28 2016
Integrative Health

Fight Seasonal Allergies With This Integrative-Doctor-Approved Tonic

These powerhouse ingredients will help you beat the sniffles, STAT!

#allergies #gut health #inflammation
Taz Bhatia, M.D.
May 14 2019
Recipes

Kick-Start Spring With 3 Clean "Power Soups"

Kick-start a fresh and clean start to spring!

#recipes #soup #food
Rachel Beller
March 22 2016
Functional Food

What You Need To Know About Kefir

The ancient drink is making a comeback.

#microbiome #probiotics
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
March 7 2015
Functional Food
Recipes

Pumpkin Cacao Chip Superfood Smoothie

Craving a pumpkin spice latte? Just say no: they have almost 50 grams of sugar!

#smoothie #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Sara Vance
November 7 2013