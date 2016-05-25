12511 results for
5 Everyday Spices That Can Help You Lose Weight
Rev your metabolism AND maximize flavor.
3 Key Changes I Made To Lose 200 Pounds Without Depriving Myself
Here are the three key changes I made to create long-lasting, sustainable results.
6 DIY Tips for Immediate Neck Pain Relief
Six Tricks YOU can do right now to give yourself a break from the pain in your neck, without popping any medication.
How Your Clutter Is Harming Your Health
Surround yourself with things that bring you joy—and let everything else go.
Proof That Being Intelligent Makes You More Attractive
More reason to hit the books.
Why You're Dissatisfied With Life + How To Thrive
It’s one thing to be recovering from a particularly upsetting life event or to be clinically depressed. It is quite another thing to exist in a...
5 Mantras To Comfort You When You're Feeling Lonely
Loneliness used to terrify me.
Do You Need To Figure Yourself Out Before You Can Find A Life Partner?
Let's think this through for a second.
Why Vulnerability Is So Necessary (Especially If You're Afraid Of It)
I wanted to remain hidden, yet be successful at the same time, and I was frustrated when it didn't work that way.
10 Super-Healthy, Dairy-Free Snack Ideas For Kids
Even the pickiest eaters will devour
3 Ways To Improve Your Mood With Essential Oils
With more and more people searching for help outside of pharmaceuticals, oils have become more mainstream.
How To Stop Telling Yourself Stories That Hold You Back
"What are some of the stories that you tell yourself about yourself? How do you make sense of who you are?"
5 Calming Mantras To Help You Deal With Difficult People
Use it the next time you're dealing with someone who makes you feel unsettled, frustrated, or downright furious.
Enjoy The Flavors Of Fall With This Healthy Olive Oil Walnut Spice Cake
It's positively decadent!
I Didn’t Lose 200 Pounds. I Lost 1 Pound 200 Times
Have you ever looked at a to-do list so staggering you didn't even know where to start? At 440 pounds, that's what it was like to stare down at the...
Steve Case On The Future Of Food, Health & What It Takes To Be Successful
You might know Steve Case as the billionaire entrepreneur who co-founded AOL. What you may not know is that Steve is also passionate about health, an...
How To Show Your Kids You Love Them Without Saying A Word
More often than not, family life feels very complicated.
Does Energy Healing Actually Work?
Or are our routine aura cleanings only a myth?
Sophrology 101: Learn All About France's Best-Kept Secret For Reducing Stress
You heard it here first: This is the latest mind-body practice that can help manage your stress.
5 Pieces of Yogic Wisdom From My Grandma
A few gems that we could all benefit from and truths the world should certainly echo.