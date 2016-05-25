12511 results for

3 Key Changes I Made To Lose 200 Pounds Without Depriving Myself

Here are the three key changes I made to create long-lasting, sustainable results.

Louis Vitiello Jr., CHC
January 28 2015
6 DIY Tips for Immediate Neck Pain Relief

Six Tricks YOU can do right now to give yourself a break from the pain in your neck, without popping any medication.

Stephanie Slon
July 2 2012
How Your Clutter Is Harming Your Health

Surround yourself with things that bring you joy—and let everything else go.

Lili Pettit
July 11 2017
Why You're Dissatisfied With Life + How To Thrive

It’s one thing to be recovering from a particularly upsetting life event or to be clinically depressed. It is quite another thing to exist in a...

Emma Michelle Dixon, Ph.D.
May 22 2015
Why Vulnerability Is So Necessary (Especially If You're Afraid Of It)

I wanted to remain hidden, yet be successful at the same time, and I was frustrated when it didn't work that way.

Jennifer Dopierala
January 27 2015
3 Ways To Improve Your Mood With Essential Oils

With more and more people searching for help outside of pharmaceuticals, oils have become more mainstream.

Sandra Brougher
January 24 2013
How To Stop Telling Yourself Stories That Hold You Back

"What are some of the stories that you tell yourself about yourself? How do you make sense of who you are?"

Leslie Carr, PsyD
October 17 2016
5 Calming Mantras To Help You Deal With Difficult People

Use it the next time you're dealing with someone who makes you feel unsettled, frustrated, or downright furious.

Emma Mildon
December 14 2015
I Didn’t Lose 200 Pounds. I Lost 1 Pound 200 Times

Have you ever looked at a to-do list so staggering you didn't even know where to start? At 440 pounds, that's what it was like to stare down at the...

Tim Bauer
October 18 2014

Steve Case On The Future Of Food, Health & What It Takes To Be Successful

You might know Steve Case as the billionaire entrepreneur who co-founded AOL. What you may not know is that Steve is also passionate about health, an...

Jason Wachob
July 30 2015
How To Show Your Kids You Love Them Without Saying A Word

More often than not, family life feels very complicated.

Tara Sareen
January 5 2015
Does Energy Healing Actually Work?

Or are our routine aura cleanings only a myth?

Maureen Gilbert
January 22 2015
Sophrology 101: Learn All About France's Best-Kept Secret For Reducing Stress

You heard it here first: This is the latest mind-body practice that can help manage your stress.

Emma Loewe
October 8 2018
5 Pieces of Yogic Wisdom From My Grandma

A few gems that we could all benefit from and truths the world should certainly echo.

Dani Marie Robinson
June 19 2012