Women's Health

What I Tell My Patients About Endometriosis + How To Manage It Naturally

Endometriosis affects 1 in 10 women in America. As a natural doctor focused on women’s health, my approach to managing this painful condition involves...

#pain #fertility #health
Aviva Romm, M.D.
February 10 2016

10 Tips For Becoming A Faster Runner

You'll ace your next race.

#running #running tips
Leigh Weingus
February 17 2017
Food Trends

5 Reasons To Stop Drinking Fruit Juice

There seems to be a national juice-drinking craze going on.

#wellness #diabetes #sugar
Frank Lipman, M.D.
June 1 2014
Integrative Health
Routines

10 Tips for Teaching Yoga in a Corporate Setting

It's a different ball game than the studio.

#yoga teacher training #yogis #yoga
Karen Fabian
April 27 2012
Integrative Health
Integrative Health

5 Ways I Build Strong Bones Without Dairy

You can get all of the calcium your body needs without ever touching a glass of cow’s milk.

#nutrition #dairy #healthy foods
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
January 21 2016

Turn Your Coffee Habit Into A Healthy Morning Ritual With These 5 Tips

Besides water, what do you put into your body every single day? For many of us, the only other thing we eat/drink religiously is coffee. And often it...

#healing #gratitude #coffee #personal growth #vegan
Whitney Tingle
August 16 2013

Cleansing Cantaloupe & Mint Smoothie

It's 2014. Gone are the days of cantaloupes stuffed with cottage cheese as the dieter's breakfast staple. It's the age of juices and smoothies, so...

#smoothie #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Jennifer Sweenie
July 16 2014

Easy Summer Salad That's Loaded With Healthy Fats

This super-easy salad gives you those omega-rich ingredients so vital for health, and the healthy oils are particularly good for hair and skin for...

#healthy recipes #vegetarian #healthy foods #food
Rebeca Plantier
July 16 2014
Spirituality

This Week's Pisces Full Moon Is A Great Reason To Take A Nap

Let it be your excuse to snooze, dream, and just be.

#full moon #astrology
The AstroTwins
August 31
Spirituality

A Beginner's Guide To The 12 Houses Of The Horoscope

The houses are essentially what grounds astrology in earthly matters.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
August 31
Love
Spirituality

The 3 Levels Of Reiki: What Are They & What Do They Mean?

Here's all you need to know about reiki.

#reiki #chakras
Sharna Langlais
December 1 2014
Functional Food
Healthy Weight

Tired & Moody All The Time? You Might Have This Surprising Condition

This dangerous condition can do way more than just mess with your energy levels.

#sleep #sleeping #energy
Kayleigh Roberts
January 17 2019
Beauty

Everything You Need To Know About Naturally Treating Keratosis Pilaris

Elbows, knees, backs of arms—we got you covered.

#skin care
Sarah Villafranco, M.D.
November 15 2017