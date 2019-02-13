12511 results for
This Year, Make These Ethical Chocolate Bars Your Valentine
11 bars you can feel extra good about buying and promptly devouring.
How To Get Rid Of Ingrown Hairs: 8 Tips From Dermatologists
Shiny, bump-free legs.
The Most Consumed Oil In The US Can Change The Brain (For The Worse)
Soybean oil is considered the most widely produced and consumed oil in America.
The Science Of Why You Are (Or Aren't) Attracted To Men With Beards
The study found that, overall, the female participants found men with beards more attractive.
6 Salad Kits From Trader Joe's For Easy & Satisfying Desk Lunches
Sometimes meal-prep needs a little help.
Is Sugar Messing With Your Sex Life? A Doctor Explains
Cutting sugar might help your sex drive.
The 9 Best Healthy Comfort Food Recipes To Nourish Your Body And Soul
Your belly might need a little love right now.
How To Make Your Home More Energy-Efficient, Whether You Own Or Rent
These tips will save you some $$ too.
The One Thing You Should Be Eating Every Day For A Healthy Gut
Adding starch to your smoothie seems crazy—until you know why.
5 Things You Shouldn't Say To Someone With Depression
Although depression affects each person differently at different times, it's better to believe that people with depression usually see the glass half...
5 Reasons To Stop Drinking Fruit Juice
There seems to be a national juice-drinking craze going on.
The Modern Infertility Crisis: It's Not Your Fault You're Having Trouble Getting Pregnant
Stop blaming yourself and look at the facts.
9 Things I'd Tell Anyone Who Is Terrified Of Turning 30
Once you realize that each phase of your life brings you extraordinary gifts, it's easier to enjoy the process of maturing.
Long Hours At Your Desk? Try This Quick Yoga Pose To Open & Release
This pose can help counteract sitting all day.
This Week's Pisces Full Moon Is A Great Reason To Take A Nap
Let it be your excuse to snooze, dream, and just be.
5 Things You Need To Know Today (February 23, 2018)
You might want to think about this the next time you post your workout on social media.
A Beginner's Guide To The 12 Houses Of The Horoscope
The houses are essentially what grounds astrology in earthly matters.
Iron-Rich Chocolate Chia Pudding Recipe For Women Athletes
Have a craving for chocolate? You go, girl!
6 Daily Habits That Are Probably Affecting Your Eyesight, According To An Optometrist
If you're doing any of these daily habits, your eyes want you to stop.
What I Tell My Patients About Endometriosis + How To Manage It Naturally
Endometriosis affects 1 in 10 women in America. As a natural doctor focused on women’s health, my approach to managing this painful condition involves...