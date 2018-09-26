12511 results for

Functional Food
Beauty

The Surprising Connection Between Your Gut & Hair (And How Ayurveda Can Help)

To superpower your quest for stronger, shinier, healthier hair—here's a list of our favorite Ayurvedic superfoods.

#Ayurveda #beauty
Shrankhla Holecek, MBA
January 19 2017
Love

10 Ways To Land A Job As A Yoga Teacher

I recently finished my training and have been lucky enough to land a few teaching jobs. Lots of my fellow teacher trainees have been asking what I've...

#work #yoga teacher training #personal growth #yoga
Nicole D’Andrea
May 10 2013

The Kale Salad Recipe To End All Kale Salad Recipes

I say we make kale a classic. The tan trench coat of vegetables. The black pencil skirt of DLG's. (dark, leafy greens) The nude pump of stir-fry.

#healthy recipes #wellness #healthy foods #kale #food
Holli Thompson
April 24 2014
Sex

Why Taking Charge Of Your Own Pleasure Is The Ultimate Act Of Self-Care

"A lot of women don't reach climax because their bodies stay at a point of tension, without breaking through to the other side to the release of...

#sexuality #tantric sex #sex #self-care #tantra
Psalm Isadora
December 16 2016

Why I Think All Men Need Therapy

Let me preface this by saying I'm part of this group, too. Just because I’m a licensed therapist doesn’t mean I don’t need therapy. I have many, many...

#personal growth quotes #relationships #friendship #happiness #parenting advice
John Kim, LMFT
November 18 2015
Beauty
Recipes

The Best Anti-Inflammatory Summer Dessert Requires Zero Skill To Make

It's dairy-free, vegan, and you don't need any special equipment.

#dessert #inflammation #easy meals
Liz Moody
July 26 2019

Purple Barley With Chard + Kale Raab

Kale flowers, also known as Kale Raab, are the flowering tops of the kale plant. They are edible and beautiful; a perfect addition to all kinds of...

#healthy recipes #food #whole foods
Kari Sandoval-Gonzalez
April 30 2015

3 Detox-Friendly Snacks To Help You Get Clean For Spring

Looking for three healthy snacks that are gluten-free, allergy-friendly, paleo and detox-approved? Enjoy one of these dips with a flax cracker, celery...

#healthy recipes #cleanse #detox #food
Rachel Feldman
March 13 2015
Healthy Weight

5 Activities That Will Help You Cleanse

For me, spring is all about healing and rejuvenation. It's about revisiting and reviving those 2014 goals and intentions I set way back in January....

#healing #happiness #kundalini #cleanse #detox
Rhea Mehta, Ph.D.
April 21 2014

10 Things Happy Couples Do Every Day

Here are some things you can do today to reinforce your connection.

#love #relationships #happiness #personal growth
Clinton Power
September 18 2014
Motivation
Spirituality

7 Ways To Tap Into The Power Of The New Moon In Pisces & The Solar Eclipse

Calling all sirens, mermaids and water babies! Tonight's new moon in enchanting, ethereal Pisces — the watery sign of the fish — brings a flood of...

#manifestation #abundance #personal growth #astrology #spirituality
The AstroTwins
March 20 2015
Motivation

The Best Time Of Day To Exercise For Hormone Balance

Here's when you should be doing cardio, yin yoga, Pilates, or simply walking.

#running #hormones #yoga #hiit
Alisa Vitti
June 7 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Robb Wolf, author of Wired to Eat

Why Healthy Foods May Be Doing You More Harm Than Good

Finding the foods that support your individual physiology is the key to long-term weight loss.

#nutrition #happiness #wellness #weight loss #health
mindbodygreen
March 27 2017
Beauty