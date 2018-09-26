12511 results for
7 Tips To Heal Inflammation For Good, From An M.D.
And 7 tips to do it.
The Surprising Connection Between Your Gut & Hair (And How Ayurveda Can Help)
To superpower your quest for stronger, shinier, healthier hair—here's a list of our favorite Ayurvedic superfoods.
7 Sacred Promises People In Happy Relationships Always Make
They really DO make a difference.
10 Ways To Land A Job As A Yoga Teacher
I recently finished my training and have been lucky enough to land a few teaching jobs. Lots of my fellow teacher trainees have been asking what I've...
The Tahini + Beet Dip That'll Make You Forget All About Hummus
For a more up-beet snacktime.
The Kale Salad Recipe To End All Kale Salad Recipes
I say we make kale a classic. The tan trench coat of vegetables. The black pencil skirt of DLG's. (dark, leafy greens) The nude pump of stir-fry.
Why Taking Charge Of Your Own Pleasure Is The Ultimate Act Of Self-Care
"A lot of women don't reach climax because their bodies stay at a point of tension, without breaking through to the other side to the release of...
Why I Think All Men Need Therapy
Let me preface this by saying I'm part of this group, too. Just because I’m a licensed therapist doesn’t mean I don’t need therapy. I have many, many...
Do Eyelashes Grow Back? Maybe, But Here Are 4 Tips To Keep Them Full
Regrowth is possible for some.
The Best Anti-Inflammatory Summer Dessert Requires Zero Skill To Make
It's dairy-free, vegan, and you don't need any special equipment.
Purple Barley With Chard + Kale Raab
Kale flowers, also known as Kale Raab, are the flowering tops of the kale plant. They are edible and beautiful; a perfect addition to all kinds of...
3 Detox-Friendly Snacks To Help You Get Clean For Spring
Looking for three healthy snacks that are gluten-free, allergy-friendly, paleo and detox-approved? Enjoy one of these dips with a flax cracker, celery...
Getting To A Healthy Weight Before This Age May Help Prevent Alzheimer's
Prioritizing healthy habits in midlife is key.
5 Activities That Will Help You Cleanse
For me, spring is all about healing and rejuvenation. It's about revisiting and reviving those 2014 goals and intentions I set way back in January....
10 Things Happy Couples Do Every Day
Here are some things you can do today to reinforce your connection.
Here's Why Circuit Training Is This Professional Trainer's Go-To Exercise
Circuit training maximizes benefits but in less time.
7 Ways To Tap Into The Power Of The New Moon In Pisces & The Solar Eclipse
Calling all sirens, mermaids and water babies! Tonight's new moon in enchanting, ethereal Pisces — the watery sign of the fish — brings a flood of...
The Best Time Of Day To Exercise For Hormone Balance
Here's when you should be doing cardio, yin yoga, Pilates, or simply walking.
Why Healthy Foods May Be Doing You More Harm Than Good
Finding the foods that support your individual physiology is the key to long-term weight loss.
The Best Supplements For Glowing Skin — A Dermatologist Explains
Beauty from the inside out.