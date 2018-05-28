12511 results for

Integrative Health

Exactly What You Need To Know About Healthy Living In Your 30s

A guide to nutrition, hormones, and supplements in your thirties.

#sleep #stress #hormones #women's health #health
Nisha Chellam, M.D.
April 28 2017
Recipes
Spirituality

Study Finds Spirituality Boosts Quality Of Life For Survivors & Caregivers

The American Heart Association just published some fascinating research.

#news #gratitude #depression
Sarah Regan
May 27

A Full-Day Meal Plan Of Anti-Inflammatory Recipes

The link between chronic disease and inflammation based on a poor diet and sedentary lifestyle has been made clear by now, as outlined in an article...

#nutrition #inflammation #healthy recipes #food
Cherie Calbom
March 12 2015
Integrative Health

Meet The Most Controversial (And The Most Effective) Therapy For Your Neck, Jaw & Back Pain

Dry needling: everything you need to know about its benefits, risks, and why it's different from acupuncture.

#inflammation #Acupuncture
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
October 16 2018

5 Daily Detoxifying Rituals To Add To Your Self-Care Routine

Five little rituals borrowed from Ayurveda that you can use every day.

#Ayurveda #detox #self-care
Paola Susin
October 16 2016
Friendships

3 Ways To Improve Your Relationship That Have Nothing to Do With Your Partner

Focusing on yourself is the best thing you can do for your partner.

#empowerment #friendship #body positivity
Kate Snowise
March 16 2017
Recipes
Motivation

I Did Bikram Yoga Every Day For 30 Days. Here's What Happened

It wasn't easy, but the benefits were incredible.

#yoga
Monika Pietrowski
June 4 2017
Integrative Health
Recipes
Sex
Beauty
Recipes

10 Things You Need To Know Today (July 22)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including Caitlyn Jenner's new H&M campaign, a disturbing truth about lime juice, and Mila Kunis' choice...

#news roundup
Emma Loewe
July 22 2016
5 Super Minerals Your Body Craves For Healthier Skin

Let's talk about the minerals that make you look and feel a whole lot healthier.

#supplements #hair #partner #skin care #Collagen
mindbodygreen
June 1 2019
Food Trends

DIY: Grow Your Own Sprouts

A sprout is the transitional stage between seed and plant.

#urban gardening #Raw Food #personal growth
Louise Jensen
January 27 2013
Sex

When It Comes To Sex, How Much DOES Size Matter?

Here's how much size really matters when it comes to great sex. (And what to do if you find that bigger IS better.)

#libido #tantra
Psalm Isadora
December 2 2016