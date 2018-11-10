8200 results for

Wellness Trends

Why Women Are Not Narcissists For Posting Selfies On Social Media (But Men Might Be...)

Can we please stop assuming people are self-obsessed based on their IG feeds?

#news #technology
Julia Guerra
November 10 2018
If You Feel 'Needy' In Your Relationships, Read This

How to deal with insecurity in your relationship.

#attachment #dating
Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
January 16 2019
Just In Time For Summer: 8 Ways To Get A Sun-Kissed Glow While Indoors

With summer approaching and many of us stuck indoors for the foreseeable future, we may be missing that natural glow that comes with days spent...

#mbgsupplements #skin care #healthy aging
Alexandra Engler
May 7
What To Eat For Your Heart Chakra When Going Through A Breakup

Promote emotional healing by paying attention to this important energy center.

#breakup #single life #dating #chakras
Serena Poon, C.N.
July 8 2019
The One Habit To Teach To Raise Kids Who Actively Question Gender

Gender-neutral parenting isn't easy for everyone, but here's one habit EVERY parent can teach.

#empowerment
Bobbi Wegner, Psy.D.
June 10 2019
How To Rewire Your Brain To Have A Secure Attachment Style

How we form relationships with other people is deeply affected by our first, core relationships.

#friendship #confidence #Journey
Debra Campbell, Ph.D.
May 28 2017
The 3 Great Loves Of Your Life (And Why You Need To Find Them Now)

At the end of our time on earth, it’s unlikely anything will matter to any of us but these three things. So, why waste time looking elsewhere for...

#friendship #dating #soul mates
Debra Campbell, Ph.D.
June 12 2017
How To Keep Your Relationship Healthy When You Both Have Depression

It can be tempting to dive into a caretaker role for your partner—but that could backfire.

#dating #depression
Kim Wong-Shing
May 28 2019
