What Winter Storm Jonas Can Teach Us All About Mindfulness: A Doctor Explains
I wasn’t the only one who took advantage of the forced hibernation to delve into otherwise neglected pleasures.
Bracing For The Polar Vortex? Here Are 4 Ways We're Staying Warm
Stay warm & cozy with these easy tips!
How To Have A Social Life When You're Avoiding Sugar, Gluten, Alcohol, Caffeine, Dairy (You Get The Idea)
How to nurture your social life when you're on a strict elimination diet, including calling restaurants ahead and giving mocktails a chance.
The Seven Best Clean Beauty Products At Sephora Under $40
Begin your all-natural skin care journey today!
Chocolate Lovers Unite! 5 Of The Best Chocolate Treats This Week
We love the inventive and healthy spin our readers put on traditional treats. This week, we spotted some extra-chocolatey favorites on #mindbodygram...
How To Stop Getting Hung Up On Perfection + Take Your Practice To The Next Level
Perfection is boring, a dead end. Progress is alive and full of potential. It means we’re always learning, and that’s more rewarding than...
Sick Of Being Sick? Here's Exactly What Doctors Eat To Boost Their Immunity
The best tips from people who are constantly exposed to bugs.
The Future Of Wellness Is Here & High-Tech
How will tech change your wellness practice in 2018? Here's a glimpse.
6 Things You Need To Know Today (January 11, 2018)
All the wellness news you need to know today, including how breastfeeding could prevent a common skin condition, snail venom as the future of pain...
The 17 Choices That Will Change Your Life
Many people approach life with the perspective that life is just hard and dreams are for fools. Embrace these 17 principles and change your life.
5 Ways To Go Green That Require Next-To-No Effort
As Yoko Ono said, "Every drop in the ocean counts."
How To Make Love Last In The Age Of Instant Gratification: Dr. Sue Johnson
Can love last forever through the ups and downs of life? Couples therapist Dr. Sue Johnson explains what it really takes to make a relationship work.
6 Tips To Manifest Your Dream Career
You've likely spent a lot of time learning the skills to do well at your job. But how much time have you spent learning the skills to do well at your...
3 Things We Can't Wait To Make From Gwyneth's New Cookbook
Delicious and easy—does it get any better?
A 7-Day Chakra Reset For Your Best Year Ever
With the arrival of a new year, we have a sense of starting fresh. We find the motivation to start new fitness regimens, make commitments to eating...
10 Daily Rituals That Will Revitalize Your Life
Changing your daily routine can be a great way to initiate long-term change in your life. Although it takes conscious effort at first, if you continue...
Want To Chase Away Bad Vibes? This Is The Only Scent You Need
Given our renewed interest in ancient rituals and authentic ingredients, it’s not surprising that Palo Santo is making a comeback.
This Is The Secret To Giving The Perfect Gift, According To Psychology
"Gift giving is basically an exercise in mind reading—and human beings aren't very good at mind reading."
I Discovered My Husband's Affair. Can Tantra Save Our Marriage?
"How somebody treats you is always a reflection of their struggles and insecurities, not a reflection of your value."
I Gave Up Alcohol For 31 Days. Here's How It Transformed My Life
My mentality has changed from "I don't get to drink" to the empowering realization that "I don’t have to drink."