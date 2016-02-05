13153 results for

What Winter Storm Jonas Can Teach Us All About Mindfulness: A Doctor Explains

I wasn’t the only one who took advantage of the forced hibernation to delve into otherwise neglected pleasures.

Dr. Kaylan Baban
February 5 2016
How To Have A Social Life When You're Avoiding Sugar, Gluten, Alcohol, Caffeine, Dairy (You Get The Idea)

How to nurture your social life when you're on a strict elimination diet, including calling restaurants ahead and giving mocktails a chance.

Marisel Salazar
November 10 2018
The Seven Best Clean Beauty Products At Sephora Under $40

Begin your all-natural skin care journey today!

Caroline Muggia
January 29 2019

Chocolate Lovers Unite! 5 Of The Best Chocolate Treats This Week

We love the inventive and healthy spin our readers put on traditional treats. This week, we spotted some extra-chocolatey favorites on #mindbodygram...

Leah Vanderveldt
July 20 2015

How To Stop Getting Hung Up On Perfection + Take Your Practice To The Next Level

Perfection is boring, a dead end. Progress is alive and full of potential. It means we’re always learning, and that’s more rewarding than...

Sadie Lincoln
May 28 2016
The Future Of Wellness Is Here & High-Tech

How will tech change your wellness practice in 2018? Here's a glimpse.

Elizabeth Inglese
January 11 2018
6 Things You Need To Know Today (January 11, 2018)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including how breastfeeding could prevent a common skin condition, snail venom as the future of pain...

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
January 11 2018
The 17 Choices That Will Change Your Life

Many people approach life with the perspective that life is just hard and dreams are for fools. Embrace these 17 principles and change your life.

Troy Stoneking
February 1 2016
5 Ways To Go Green That Require Next-To-No Effort

As Yoko Ono said, "Every drop in the ocean counts."

Kamea Chayne
April 5 2017

How To Make Love Last In The Age Of Instant Gratification: Dr. Sue Johnson

Can love last forever through the ups and downs of life? Couples therapist Dr. Sue Johnson explains what it really takes to make a relationship work.

mindbodygreen
July 13 2014

6 Tips To Manifest Your Dream Career

You've likely spent a lot of time learning the skills to do well at your job. But how much time have you spent learning the skills to do well at your...

Samantha Sutton, PhD
July 30 2014
A 7-Day Chakra Reset For Your Best Year Ever

With the arrival of a new year, we have a sense of starting fresh. We find the motivation to start new fitness regimens, make commitments to eating...

Yogi Cameron
January 2 2016

10 Daily Rituals That Will Revitalize Your Life

Changing your daily routine can be a great way to initiate long-term change in your life. Although it takes conscious effort at first, if you continue...

Kelsey Frizzell
December 24 2014
Want To Chase Away Bad Vibes? This Is The Only Scent You Need

Given our renewed interest in ancient rituals and authentic ingredients, it’s not surprising that Palo Santo is making a comeback.

Heather Askinosie
May 6 2017
This Is The Secret To Giving The Perfect Gift, According To Psychology

"Gift giving is basically an exercise in mind reading—and human beings aren't very good at mind reading."

Emma Loewe
November 1 2018
I Discovered My Husband's Affair. Can Tantra Save Our Marriage?

"How somebody treats you is always a reflection of their struggles and insecurities, not a reflection of your value."

Psalm Isadora
February 17 2017
I Gave Up Alcohol For 31 Days. Here's How It Transformed My Life

My mentality has changed from "I don't get to drink" to the empowering realization that "I don’t have to drink."

Annie Grace
December 31 2015