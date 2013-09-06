8200 results for

Personal Growth

How I Stopped Partying And Started Growing Up

I knew I needed to change when I lost my job and was left with no other option than to move home to my family.

#healing #happiness #personal growth #self-awareness
Holly Jespersen
September 6 2013
Food Trends
How To Make & Serve The Perfect Raw Vegan Cheese Board

Serve this functional and beautiful cheese board at your next gathering.

#Paleo #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #Raw Food #raw
Amanda Chantal Bacon
October 17 2014
Personal Growth

The Power of Everyday Kindness & Gratitude

It wasn’t until I was able to truly appreciate and share the significance of the little things in life that I was able to exist in and project love...

#love #relationships #happiness #gratitude #personal growth
Matthew Lovitt
July 1 2012
Beauty
Routines

10 Reasons Everyone Should Lift Weights

There are countless benefits to a weigh-lifting regimen, and it's something men and women should work into their training schedule.

#training advice #workout #fitness #training
Erin Oprea
October 26 2015

Raw Recipe: A Coconut Yogurt Your Gut Will Love

What ails you, baby? Is it lack of energy? Allergies? Weight gain? Premature aging? Mood swings? Chronic disease? Well then let’s talk about your gut.

#healing #yogurt #digestion #vegan #food
Elissa Goodman
September 27 2013
Motivation

5 Most Overused (And Underexplained) Yoga Terms

Yoga teachers have a language all their own, and I'm not talking about Sanskrit.

#personal growth #yoga #intention
Lili Yogini
January 12 2013

Vegan 3-Bean, Kale & Chipotle Chili

When the temperatures drop, I love making a big pot of this hearty chili. The dried chipotle adds a rich, bold flavor and just the right amount of...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Allison Stevens
October 8 2013

Why Drugs Aren't Always The Best Solution For Anxiety & Insomnia

I'm all about helping you age-proof your body and mind — sharing the secrets to a long life that's filled with purpose and joy, no matter what...

#anxiety #healing #stress #depression #Alzheimer's
Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.
October 15 2014
Personal Growth
10 Inspiring Quotes From the Dalai Lama

When it comes to great quotes, one thing's for sure: The Dalai Lama has them down.

#personal growth quotes #happiness #gratitude #abundance #personal growth
Zoë B
September 17 2012

11 Tips To Eat Like A Skinny Woman (If That's Your Goal)

You know that friend who seems to just eat the food that she wants, when she wants, and never seems to be on a diet and looks great? No, she’s not...

#fitness #personal growth #weight loss #food
Alexandra Jamieson
September 25 2013
Motivation
Meditation

How To Instantly Relax Using Meditation

You're two minutes away from mind-body wellness.

#meditation #relaxation
Ian Hoge, LMFT
September 10 2017

How To Get Fit Even When You Hate Exercise

I failed to achieve my six-pack abs AGAIN this summer. But maybe because I didn’t really think about about how my stomach looked until I was already...

#abs #fitness #beginners #inspiration
Charlie Knoles
September 3 2014
Integrative Health

10 Easy Ways To Detox Your Body Today

No detox gimmicks here, just science-backed ways to support your body's natural detoxification system.

#cleanse #detox
Natalie Butler, RDN, LD
February 21 2014
Change-Makers

Paul Hawken Knows Exactly How We Can Reverse Climate Change

One of the most influential environmental leaders of our time reflects on a life of activism.

#environmentalism
Paul Hawken
September 7 2017