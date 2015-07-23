8200 results for

A 92-Year-Old Yogi Shares Her Secrets To Happiness & Longevity

Three careers and a lifetime, that’s how long it’s taken to be where I am today. To know who I am and actually like who I am. It takes dedication,...

#yogis #yoga #aging
Phyllis Sues
July 23 2015

Why Your Endothelium Is The Secret To Health (And How To Boost It)

The endothelium is now understood to be the key to living a long and healthy life.

#heart disease #health #healthy foods
Joel Kahn, M.D.
July 28 2016
Women's Health
Wellness Trends

Here's What French Girls Wear To Yoga

Because we all want to be at least a little bit French.

#yoga #fashion
Leigh Weingus
December 7 2016
Parenting

3 Things I Learned From Becoming A Father At 16

I was a sophomore in high school when I saw a pregnancy test with two little pink lines that meant I was about to become a dad.

#relationships #gratitude #wellness #personal growth #inspiration
Tony J. Robinson
April 7 2014
Integrative Health

We're Not Just Sleeping Less, We're Sleeping Worse, New Study Finds

A new study has found conclusive evidence Americans aren't just sleeping less, they're sleeping worse.

#sleep #news #stress #technology
Eliza Sullivan
November 14 2019
Parenting

Postpartum Can Feel Overwhelming & A New Brand Wants To Change That

"After the birth of my first child, I could not believe how completely blindsided I was."

#news #motherhood
Alexandra Engler
November 14 2019
Personal Growth

Why Giving Up Hope For My Addict Son Was The Best Decision I've Ever Made

"I am the father of an addict. It’s a painful thing to say out loud. But it needs to be said."

#relationships #happiness #addiction #personal growth
An anonymous father
July 29 2017
Personal Growth

10 Songs To Give You More Confidence Right Now

These songs will uplift, comfort, support, and inspire you.

#music #personal growth #self-awareness #spirituality
Lissa Rankin, M.D.
December 11 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Wholly Guacamole

Guac Isn't Extra On National Guacamole Day — Here's Where To Get It Free!

A guacamole recipe from Antoni Porowski? Count us in!

#partner #snacks
mindbodygreen
September 14 2018
Mental Health

Students Are More Stressed Out Than Ever. Here's How Colleges Are Designing Campuses To Fix That

These wellness-centric universities are at the top of their class.

#stress #environmentalism
Emma Loewe
August 30 2018
Spirituality

Win This Week's Virgo New Moon With These 3 Crystals

Earthy stones to help you capitalize on all the extra-organized energy in the air.

#crystals #astrology
Ashley Leavy
August 28 2019
Love

4 Signs You're Addicted to Relationship Drama (And What To Do)

Do you miss the emotional intensity sometimes—or even crave it?

#breakup #toxic relationships #dating
Kevin Gilliland, Psy.D.
August 26 2019
Meditation
Nature

Do Indoor Plants Actually Improve Air Quality? Scientists Weigh In

Plant enthusiasts, proceed with caution.

#news #plants
Jamie Schneider
November 7 2019
Mental Health
Social Good
PAID CONTENT FOR Pukka Herbs

The Best Herbal Teas For Every Ailment, From Anxiety To Bloating To Inflammation

Whether you're looking to energize and invigorate your body, soothe your mind, or get your glow on, herbs can have a powerful impact.

#anxiety #bloating #healing #tea #happiness
mindbodygreen
October 2 2017
Food Trends

Get Excited: These Are The Best Healthy Cookbooks Coming Out This Fall

With options for easy weeknight dinners, vegetarian meals, Mediterranean-inspired dishes, and more.

#Whole30 #vegetarian #easy meals #gluten-free
Liz Moody
August 21 2019