Your Weekly Horoscope Is In — And Monday Is A Big Day In The Stars
A two-month retrograde kicks into gear early this week.
This Feng Shui Philosophy Will Transform WAY More Than Just Your Home
Tao is a concept that describes our connection to nature, so bring on the plants.
The Supplement That Finally Calmed My Anxious Thoughts & Daily Stress*
The new way I'm managing my stress at work (and it's the most effective yet).
Why Some People Thrive & Others Barely Survive During Tough Times
Why are some people able to tolerate and bounce back from hardship easier than others? Is it genetics? Are they hard-wired that way?
How Intermittent Fasting Eliminated My Insomnia + Helped Me Lose Weight Effortlessly
I'm officially done with late-night eating.
7 Tips To Become The Person You Want To Be
Many of us don't like who we are. We feel weak or indecisive or lonely, and we're unhappy with our lives. But it doesn't have to be this way!
6 Things You Need To Know Today (January 22, 2018)
Including why climate change is affecting more than just the environment.
Kick Off A Detox With Mind-Body Mondays
Are you feeling overwhelmed by the web of cleanse and detox information flooding your inboxes and minds daily?
Want To Raise Independent, Successful Kids? 3 Reasons To Treat Them Like Adults
If there's one thing Esther Wojcicki knows, it's how to empower children.
How To Eat Plant Based When You Eat All The Things
We’re Peak “Plant-Based” Now, But What’s Actually Realistic?
Ellen Vora, M.D., On Inflammation & The Connection Between Blood Sugar & Anxiety
Advice from a holistic psychiatrist.
How To Distinguish A Boundary From An Ultimatum + Why It's Essential To Relationships
Boundaries are key to a good relationship; ultimatums almost inevitably damage them. Here's how to set solid boundaries and steer clear of ultimatum...
There Are 5 Different Styles Of Flirting. Which Do You Use?
If we're attracted to someone, it probably shows.
'To The Bone': Read This Before You Watch Netflix's Controversial New Film
What you need to know before you watch Netflix's new film, "To the Bone."
These Audiobooks Are Basically Portable Life Coaches
Pop in those headphones, take a deep breath, and listen.
3 Foolproof Ways To Manage Stress (That Aren't Meditation)
Can't seem to get into meditation? Try this instead.
Two Simple Ways to Let Go of Bad Relationships
It's hard to let go.
When One Retrograde Ends, Another Begins! Here's Your Weekly Horoscope
Days to watch: Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday!
5 Things You Definitely Didn't Know About Body Fat
Body fat is way more complicated than we thought.