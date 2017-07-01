8099 results for

9 Common Questions About Meditation That Will Lead You Astray

Now that meditation has escaped from hippie communes and infiltrated the highest levels of government (Rep. Tim Ryan), finance (Ray Dalio), business...

#meditation #mindfulness #mindfulness meditation
Light Watkins
November 5 2015

How Mindfulness Helps You See What's Missing (And Why You'd Want To)

In Basic Mindfulness (the system of Mindfulness I teach) there’s a term called “Gone.” Gone refers to any moment of partial or complete disappearance...

#awareness #meditation #mindfulness #wellness
Julianna Raye
February 20 2014
10 Things You Should NEVER Say To Someone After A Breakup

Not sure what to say to somebody going through a tough breakup? Here are the 10 things you want to avoid and more comforting things to say instead.

#breakup #friendship
Ann Brasco, MSW
March 13 2017
The 7 Best Natural Hair Dyes That Are Seriously Salon Quality

For those who lean into clean and natural beauty products, hair dye tends to be a bit tricky.

#hair
Alexandra Engler
17 hours ago

7 Journaling Prompts For Those Days You Just Don't Feel Like Writing

Got writer's block? Totally normal. Here's how to beat it.

#manifestation #writing #journaling
Shelsey Jarvis
January 8 2017
Don't Throw Out Your Chopsticks! Use Them For This Houseplant Hack Instead

They're the perfect shape for tending to soil.

#plants
Emma Loewe
3 days ago
This Jade Crystal Massage Will De-Puff Your Whole Face

It takes only a few minutes, it improves your skin function, and it helps your products work.

#skin care #inflammation
Alexandra Engler
October 11 2016
What Time Of Day Your Houseplants Should Be Watered & Why It Matters

It turns out, timing can make a difference.

#plants
Sarah Regan
September 22
10 Ways to Become Your Most Badass Self

When you feel uninspired, sad, confused, tighten the S-Link and you will empower yourself.

#let go #breathing #happiness #gratitude #meditation
Stefani Beckerman
December 4 2012
This Diet May Help You Recover From Lyme Disease Faster

Ditching high-carb foods could support your healing process.

#Lyme disease #ketogenic
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
May 23 2019
Feeling Unproductive? It May Be Because You're Lonely: Here's What To Do

If you notice your productivity taking a dip, perhaps reflect on whether you're feeling isolated.

#COVID-19 #confidence #Loneliness
Jamie Schneider
September 16
