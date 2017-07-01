8099 results for
7 Types Of Sexually Unfulfilling Relationships & How To Fix Them
Good relationship, bad sex? Here's what to do.
9 Common Questions About Meditation That Will Lead You Astray
Now that meditation has escaped from hippie communes and infiltrated the highest levels of government (Rep. Tim Ryan), finance (Ray Dalio), business...
How Mindfulness Helps You See What's Missing (And Why You'd Want To)
In Basic Mindfulness (the system of Mindfulness I teach) there’s a term called “Gone.” Gone refers to any moment of partial or complete disappearance...
10 Things You Should NEVER Say To Someone After A Breakup
Not sure what to say to somebody going through a tough breakup? Here are the 10 things you want to avoid and more comforting things to say instead.
6 Epigenetic Adaptogens That Are Like An "On" Switch For Better Health
Better gene expression = better well-being.
The 7 Best Natural Hair Dyes That Are Seriously Salon Quality
For those who lean into clean and natural beauty products, hair dye tends to be a bit tricky.
7 Journaling Prompts For Those Days You Just Don't Feel Like Writing
Got writer's block? Totally normal. Here's how to beat it.
This Superfood Salad Has 2 Secret Ingredients That Reverse Skin Aging
It takes less than 2 minutes to make.
Don't Throw Out Your Chopsticks! Use Them For This Houseplant Hack Instead
They're the perfect shape for tending to soil.
This Jade Crystal Massage Will De-Puff Your Whole Face
It takes only a few minutes, it improves your skin function, and it helps your products work.
4 Signs That You Have A Hidden Nutrient Deficiency
Don't pass these symptoms off as normal parts of life.
What Time Of Day Your Houseplants Should Be Watered & Why It Matters
It turns out, timing can make a difference.
The Reason This Derm Wants You To Start Using An AHA Body Wash
Glowing from the neck down.
Feeling Anxious About Back-To-School? Here's What A Neuroscientist Recommends
Step 1: Don't believe your negative thoughts.
Kombucha Floats Are The Perfect July Fourth Treat — Here's How To Make 'Em
Get ready to meet your favorite summer treat.
10 Ways to Become Your Most Badass Self
When you feel uninspired, sad, confused, tighten the S-Link and you will empower yourself.
This Diet May Help You Recover From Lyme Disease Faster
Ditching high-carb foods could support your healing process.
The Top 3 Foods Registered Dietitians Eat Daily To Keep Their Guts Healthy
Add 'em to your diet to feel great all the time.
Feeling Unproductive? It May Be Because You're Lonely: Here's What To Do
If you notice your productivity taking a dip, perhaps reflect on whether you're feeling isolated.
There's A Connection Between Loneliness & Type 2 Diabetes, Study Finds
When the emotional and the physical collide.