New Study Finds Exactly How Much Sleep Parents Lose After Having A Kid
New research has found the exact amount of sleep you can kiss goodbye if you're ready to raise a kid.
5 Reasons Introverts Are The Best People To Live With
Here are a few of the things I love about being married to an introvert.
The One Thing You Should Do Every Day To Be Happier At Work
Know that everything is temporary.
This Is The Difference Between Conscious Sex & Mindless Hookups
"We all worry about climaxing, but by placing our attention on the 'goal,' we miss the juiciest, most compelling parts of coupling."
How This Simple Drink Could Help Lower Blood Pressure
Diet and exercise have always been known to help patients suffering from hypertension, but recent research may have found a new innovative method for...
What You Can Do About Your Fertility Today With Nat Kringoudis
Plus, what to eat to lower your estrogen levels.
4 Ways You Can Hack Your Brain For Better Sex
Your thoughts are powerful.
The Two Random Foods That Cleared My Skin & Balanced My Hormones
You probably already have them in your fridge.
What An Acupuncturist Tells Her Patients Who Have Painful Periods
Treat your symptoms the natural way.
How To Raise A Resilient Child
As parents we may be a path toward self-awareness and understand that pain and suffering is part of life, but with our children we are quick to shield...
The Unexpected Way To Improve Your Future Romantic Relationships (Before You're Even In One)
This is a good reminder.
Love Oat Milk? You're Gonna Be Obsessed With This New Dairy-Free Dessert
It's creamy and so delicious.
These Blood-Sugar-Balancing Breakfasts Will Be Your Holiday Go-Tos
They take seconds to make and were designed by a functional doctor.
This Pink Ayurvedic Latte Might Be The Prettiest Way To Tame Inflammation
It's totally dairy-free as well!
Going Plant-Based? We Found A Solution For Every Taste & Texture You're Afraid You'll Miss
Here's How To Do The Plant-Based Version Of All Your Favorite Tastes and textures.
Forget Compatibility — This Is What Lasting Relationships Have In Common
This is the key to higher relationship satisfaction, according to research.
8 Sleep-Inducing Bedtime Rituals For Better Rest
These science-backed ways help lull our physical and mental states into sweet, sweet sleep.
9 Ways To Save Serious Money On Beauty Products
Taking care of yourself is crucial, but no one ever said it was cheap. When it comes to self-care and cosmetics, it's especially true if you're trying...
7 Ways to Start a Relationship with Yourself
Happier individuals equal a happier world.
Why Pilates Was The One Thing That Finally Healed My Lifelong Injury
If only I'd discovered this earlier.