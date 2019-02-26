8200 results for

Parenting

New Study Finds Exactly How Much Sleep Parents Lose After Having A Kid

New research has found the exact amount of sleep you can kiss goodbye if you're ready to raise a kid.

#sleep #news #stress #pregnancy
Elizabeth Gerson
February 26 2019
Friendships

5 Reasons Introverts Are The Best People To Live With

Here are a few of the things I love about being married to an introvert.

#friendship #joy
Kate Maurice
November 14 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR Blue Shield of California
Sex

This Is The Difference Between Conscious Sex & Mindless Hookups

"We all worry about climaxing, but by placing our attention on the 'goal,' we miss the juiciest, most compelling parts of coupling."

#relationships #sexuality #sex #personal growth
Wendy Strgar
August 11 2017
Integrative Health

How This Simple Drink Could Help Lower Blood Pressure

Diet and exercise have always been known to help patients suffering from hypertension, but recent research may have found a new innovative method for...

#news #drinks #functional nutrition
Christina Coughlin
January 4
Women's Health

What You Can Do About Your Fertility Today With Nat Kringoudis

Plus, what to eat to lower your estrogen levels.

#mbgpodcast
Olessa Pindak
February 22 2019
Sex
Functional Food

The Two Random Foods That Cleared My Skin & Balanced My Hormones

You probably already have them in your fridge.

#skin care #hormones
Rebecca Stump
August 2 2017
Women's Health
Parenting

How To Raise A Resilient Child

As parents we may be a path toward self-awareness and understand that pain and suffering is part of life, but with our children we are quick to shield...

#self-awareness #communication #motherhood #parenting
Krissy Pozatek, MSW
December 16 2014
Love
Food Trends
Recipes

These Blood-Sugar-Balancing Breakfasts Will Be Your Holiday Go-Tos

They take seconds to make and were designed by a functional doctor.

#holiday #energy
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
December 19 2017
Recipes
PAID CONTENT FOR Daiya

Going Plant-Based? We Found A Solution For Every Taste & Texture You're Afraid You'll Miss

Here's How To Do The Plant-Based Version Of All Your Favorite Tastes and textures.

#partner #plant-based #cheese
mindbodygreen
January 23 2019
Love

Forget Compatibility — This Is What Lasting Relationships Have In Common

This is the key to higher relationship satisfaction, according to research.

#news #marriage #divorce #dating #soul mates
Elizabeth Gerson
February 12 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Objective

8 Sleep-Inducing Bedtime Rituals For Better Rest

These science-backed ways help lull our physical and mental states into sweet, sweet sleep.

#sleep #dessert #skin care
Krista Soriano
December 16 2019

9 Ways To Save Serious Money On Beauty Products

Taking care of yourself is crucial, but no one ever said it was cheap. When it comes to self-care and cosmetics, it's especially true if you're trying...

#beauty #relaxation #self-care
Allie White
November 19 2015
Personal Growth
Recovery