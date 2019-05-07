8099 results for

FYI, About Half Of People In Relationships Don't Have Sex Every Week

A new British study confirms the sex recession isn't just happening to single people.

#news #stress #marriage #dating
Kelly Gonsalves
May 7 2019

Why We Stay In Crappy Situations (And How To Get Out Of Them)

Change sucks. That’s why we stay in bad relationships, eat at the same restaurants, and take the same path to work every day. Humans like comfort,...

#happiness #change #personal growth #depression #fear
Amita Patel, LMSW
June 30 2014
This Is What Happens When You Don't Get Enough Sleep (Infographic)

Sleep deprivation can have serious long-term consequences on your body and mind.

#infographic #wellness #sleeping
mindbodygreen
April 24 2014
What I Wish People Understood About Pole Dancing

What I've learned about pole dancing in the past year.

#beauty #happiness #fitness #wellness #body image
Linda Katz
September 30 2014
5 Lessons I've Learned From 3 Miscarriages

Seven months. Three pregnancies. Different emotional reactions to each, but same outcome. My first miscarriage happened at nine weeks. During my first...

#hormones #fertility #mind body connection #pregnancy #personal growth
Erica Orange
May 27 2015
4 Forms Of Passive-Aggressive Behavior In A Marriage + How To Change It

It's common to want to avoid confrontation, but it often leads to passive-aggressive behavior.

#toxic relationships #marriage
Weena Cullins, LCMFT
August 19
Want To Get That Honeymoon Phase Feeling Back? It's Not About Communication, It's About This

"In my 25 years of conflict-resolution work, I've come to believe that working on communication to fix a struggling marriage is a waste of time....

#relationships #sexuality #marriage #sex #personal growth
Jeff Forte
June 17 2017
What I Learned from Stage II Melanoma

Transformation happens when we replace fear with love.

#healing #yoga sutras #personal growth #cancer
Karen Mozes
December 15 2012
Understanding Men In Relationships: 7 Truths About How Guys Think

Keep these in the know to avoid potential relationship downfalls.

#marriage #feminism #single life #dating
Kelly Gonsalves
August 7 2013
PAID CONTENT FOR MeetMindful

Down On Online Dating? You Need To Try It This Way

Are you guilty of superficial swiping? We have the answer you've been waiting for!

#single life #dating #soul mates
mindbodygreen
March 15 2018
