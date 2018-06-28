12919 results for
6 Things You Need To Know Today (June 28, 2018)
All the wellness news you need to know today, including Anthropologie's new wellness section, coral reef news worth celebrating, and daydreaming...
5 Ways To Never Have Another Bad Date
All your idiosyncrasies, eccentricities, and contradictions will be the thing that intoxicates the person intended to love you unconditionally. So if...
There's Now Proof That Social Media Really Does Cause Depression. Can We Fix It?
Here are 6 refreshingly creative ways to have a healthier relationship with social media.
3 Steps I Took To Stop Feeling So Guilty All The Time
Here are the steps I took to forgive myself and release guilt.
With Depression And Anxiety On The Rise, We Look At The Future Of Mental Health
We haven't conquered the specter of depression—far from it. But thanks to the fearless determination of people like ESPN journalist Kate Fagan, we're...
The Real Reason Sound Baths Are Still A Rising Trend
Check your phone at the door.
Is "Therapeutic Air" The Next Big Wellness Trend?
Personalized, portable aromatherapy? Count us in.
The 5 Ways Trauma Might Change You, Based On Your Personality
There is growth after trauma, and it can a beautiful thing.
Meet The Wellness-Obsessed NBA Star Who Swears By Cryotherapy & Meditation
He knows how to stay grounded.
I Struggled With Addiction For 15 Years. Here's How Fitness Keeps Me Sober
A passion energizes you and enriches your relationships.
3 Tech-Boosted Steps To Build Mindfulness Every Day
A thoughtful use of technology can actually lead to increased mindfulness.
5 Ways To Help Kids Build Focus In A World Full Of Distractions
You might learn a thing or two, too. Just sayin'.
10 Things I've Learned About Yoga From 20 Years Of Teaching
After 20 years of teaching yoga, I know that there are certain challenges that any new yoga teacher will face. I only wish I'd known this when I...
A Mind-Body Exercise To Overcome Your Fear Of Public Speaking
You've written the perfect script. You've found beautiful images and the most concise, powerful words. Remember, though, that you are your audience’s...
4 Ways You're Making Yourself Invisible To Others
Do you sometimes — or often — feel like you're invisible to others? I felt this way for many years, wondering why others didn't seem to see me or hear...
Let's Get Real: Should You Ever Have Sex On A First Date?
Does anybody actually follow the three-date rule anymore?
14 Things I Learned From A Silent Meditation Retreat
Months ago, when I learned that my application to attend Vipassana, a silent, 10-day meditation retreat, had been accepted, I was certain I'd come...
I'm A Makeup Artist. Here's Why Less Is More When It Comes To Cosmetics
Embrace your bare face
6 Mindset Tips That All Yogis Should Know (Including Beginners!)
Advice that all yogis—new or not—should strive to embrace.
How To Take Control Of Your Money After A Devastating Breakup
As hard as it is to face the tough stuff when your emotional life is in chaos, dismantling a shared financial life can make things even more...