6 Things You Need To Know Today (June 28, 2018)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including Anthropologie's new wellness section, coral reef news worth celebrating, and daydreaming...

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
June 28 2018

5 Ways To Never Have Another Bad Date

All your idiosyncrasies, eccentricities, and contradictions will be the thing that intoxicates the person intended to love you unconditionally. So if...

Daniel Dowling
June 11 2016
Wellness Trends

There's Now Proof That Social Media Really Does Cause Depression. Can We Fix It?

Here are 6 refreshingly creative ways to have a healthier relationship with social media.

Kelly Gonsalves
November 14 2018
Personal Growth

3 Steps I Took To Stop Feeling So Guilty All The Time

Here are the steps I took to forgive myself and release guilt.

Neha Uberoi
August 23 2015
Mental Health

With Depression And Anxiety On The Rise, We Look At The Future Of Mental Health

We haven't conquered the specter of depression—far from it. But thanks to the fearless determination of people like ESPN journalist Kate Fagan, we're...

Allison Daniels
September 5 2017
Wellness Trends

Is "Therapeutic Air" The Next Big Wellness Trend?

Personalized, portable aromatherapy? Count us in.

Cyrena Lee
October 10 2016
Personal Growth

The 5 Ways Trauma Might Change You, Based On Your Personality

There is growth after trauma, and it can a beautiful thing.

Kelly Gonsalves
November 11 2018
Meditation
Personal Growth
3 Tech-Boosted Steps To Build Mindfulness Every Day

A thoughtful use of technology can actually lead to increased mindfulness.

mindbodygreen
August 31 2017
Parenting

10 Things I've Learned About Yoga From 20 Years Of Teaching

After 20 years of teaching yoga, I know that there are certain challenges that any new yoga teacher will face. I only wish I'd known this when I...

Silvia Mordini
March 24 2015
Meditation

A Mind-Body Exercise To Overcome Your Fear Of Public Speaking

​You've written the perfect script. You've found beautiful images and the most concise, powerful words. Remember, though, that you are your audience’s...

Kathleen Aharoni
June 6 2016

4 Ways You're Making Yourself Invisible To Others

Do you sometimes — or often — feel like you're invisible to others? I felt this way for many years, wondering why others didn't seem to see me or hear...

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
August 31 2014
Sex

Let's Get Real: Should You Ever Have Sex On A First Date?

Does anybody actually follow the three-date rule anymore?

Devina Kaur
April 2 2017

14 Things I Learned From A Silent Meditation Retreat

Months ago, when I learned that my application to attend Vipassana, a silent, 10-day meditation retreat, had been accepted, I was certain I'd come...

Cat O'Connor
March 22 2013
Beauty
Motivation
Personal Growth

How To Take Control Of Your Money After A Devastating Breakup

As hard as it is to face the tough stuff when your emotional life is in chaos, dismantling a shared financial life can make things even more...

Monica Parikh
October 23 2015