12906 results for

Beauty

Channel Your Inner Alchemist: Non-Beauty Products To Keep Hair & Skin Soft

If you're looking for natural alternatives to store-bought beauty products, you're in luck. All it takes is a few simple ingredients. The best part?...

#green beauty #beauty #diy beauty
Lindsay Cohn
November 1 2016
Personal Growth

16 Yogis On How Yoga Changed Their Lives

Yoga has the power to change lives.

#yoga poses #fitness #yogis #yoga
Gabrielle Frank
February 18 2016

9 Things You Need To Know Today (October 31)

All the wellness new you need to know today including scoop on a popular vegan restaurant, why eating your veggies will keep you young, and the power...

#news #news roundup
Leigh Weingus
October 31 2016
Personal Growth

How To Find Purpose In An Empty Nest

Returning to yourself is never easy.

#seniors #women's health #aging
Elissa Goodman
October 29 2016

8 Habits That Rob You Of Happiness

Humans are largely habitual creatures, and, unfortunately, this hard-wired ability can be used for good or ill. While we may earnestly avow that we're...

#acceptance #happiness #joy #body image #compassion
Hannah Sentenac
July 8 2014
Climate Change

6 Things You Need To Know Today (July 18, 2018)

Including how hot weather affects our brain power.

#news #environmentalism #news roundup
Emma Loewe
July 18 2018
Integrative Health

Why You Need More Plants In Your Life (According To Science)

Health simply means coming back to who you are, and part of that is coming back to nature.

#flowers #productivity #happiness #home designs #home
Michelle Polk
October 28 2016
Spirituality
PAID CONTENT FOR Simply Organic

The 3-Step Chili Recipe We're Crazy About

Turn a standard chili night into a fun soiree for your family and friends with assorted chili toppings, seasonal decorations, and a custom cocktail...

#healthy recipes #wellness #organic food #Halloween #healthy foods
mindbodygreen
October 27 2016
Mental Health

This 'Bad' Habit Actually Means You're Smarter & More Creative Than Your Peers

Even though it's often perceived as the opposite.

#news #brain
Lindsay Kellner
October 27 2017

How To Harness The Power Of Tonight's Taurus Full Moon

Plant those feet on terra firma. The October 27 full moon in earthy Taurus brings us back to a grounded place. Of course, the comfort-loving Bull can...

#healing #happiness #abundance #personal growth #astrology
The AstroTwins
October 27 2015
Spirituality

The Horoscope Says This Is The Week To Kick-Start Those Back-Burner Goals

What the world needs now is love, sweet love.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
September 23 2019
Personal Growth

10 Signs You Aren't Earning What You're Worth

Your earning has more to do with personal fulfillment than salary.

#money #joy #mindfulness #personal growth #self-awareness
Barbara Stanny
October 24 2014
Outdoors
Motivation

10 Things Only ClassPassers Understand

It's the great democratizer of boutique fitness world.

#training advice #workout #fitness #training
Megan Bruneau, M.A.
August 31 2015
Meditation

How Meditation Saved The Thai Soccer Team Trapped In A Cave

Meditation here to save the day, quite literally.

#yoga #mantras
Krysten Peck
July 12 2018
Parenting

How To Talk To Your Kids About Sex

Some crucial reminders to help you approach the difficult question of how to approach "sex ed" with your kids.

#sex #body image #communication #motherhood #parenting
Emma Michelle Dixon, Ph.D.
January 16 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Habit

Learn What Foods Your Body Loves (And Which Ones It Doesn't) With This At-Home Test

With this simple personalized nutrition test, you'll find out what's best for your gut, what foods make your body happy, and what nutrients you...

#nutrition #food as medicine #wellness #digestion #health
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
April 21 2017