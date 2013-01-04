12919 results for
Q & A With Miracle Mistress Gabrielle Bernstein
As a woman working in the field of health and wellness, you often come across healers and practitioners of all sorts in the space, but no one does it...
How I FINALLY Healed From Depression, Anxiety & PTSD
I launched a quest to experience joy (no matter how briefly) at least once a day.
How To Express Your Authentic Truth In Relationships
"I feel like I'm always walking on eggshells with Rosalyn," my client Sean admitted during our recent Skype session. "I hate that we can't talk about...
5 Simple Changes To Your Workout Routine That Will Make You Crave Exercise
Have a positive relationship with exercise.
Tap Into Your Sixth Sense With These 4 Intuition-Building Practices
Open your ears to hearing, and start the conversation with your intuition.
Want To Succeed In Business? Stop Emailing (Seriously)
In this clip from #revitalize2016, Jonathan Fields discusses how consistently stepping away from your email is a powerful self-care tool to help...
8 Self-Sabotaging Lies To Stop Telling Yourself
Like many of the most interesting and creative folks on earth, I default to addiction and morbid obesity. Self-Sabotage is my middle name, and yet...
10 Things I Wish I Could Tell My Postpartum Self
Now that I’m (sort of) getting the hang of this whole motherhood thing, I've been thinking a lot about those first few weeks after my son was born. It...
Single by Choice: It's a Real, Powerful Thing
Ever since I declared an official break from dating, it seems almost anywhere I go, people are telling me, "Your man is just around the corner." Or,...
Tonight's Pisces Full Moon + Lunar Eclipse Hold The Key To Letting Go & Moving On
Here's how to make the most of the cleansing power of this Pisces full moon eclipse.
A Common Way A Wonderful Relationship Can Fall Apart
Astrid, divorced and in her late 40s, was having her first Skype session with me. She was obviously very anxious as she told me the story of her...
10 Signs You're The Best Version Of Yourself
Sure, we're all a work in progress, but that doesn't mean the person you are today isn't good enough. People who are happy and successful get there by...
Be The Change: This Checklist Has 10 Actionable Items That Actually Make A Difference
It's about time we made these impactful changes for our planet—are you on board?
How Rosario Dawson Finds Calm In A Crazy-Busy Life
How the activist got her start.
How To Teach Your Kids To Be Compassionate
If we lose our focus on compassion, how can we pass that important value on to our children? How do we steer our children to be less selfish and more...
A Guide To The Third Chakra, The Key To Your Purpose (Infographic)
In part three of our Chakra Series, we're focusing on the Solar Plexus Chakra, the key to unlocking your true purpose. Located just above the navel,...
15 Healthy Practices You Already Know (But Should Go Ahead & Start Doing)
Here are 15 things you already know that you should really just go ahead and start practicing now, because the older version of yourself will be...
5 Ways To Bring Yourself Back Into Balance This Libra Season
Time to slow down and set your mood to happy.
25 Reasons To Do Yoga Every Single Day
Because you know you can wake up half an hour earlier.
These 7 Joyful Rituals Will Heal Your Gut & Make Your Skin Glow
The connection between the brain and gut is key to a glowing complexion. From supplements to oils to chocolate, these seven fun daily rituals will...