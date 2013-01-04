12919 results for

Q & A With Miracle Mistress Gabrielle Bernstein

As a woman working in the field of health and wellness, you often come across healers and practitioners of all sorts in the space, but no one does it...

#love #relationships #abundance #personal growth #goal setting
Latham Thomas
January 4 2013
Mental Health

How I FINALLY Healed From Depression, Anxiety & PTSD

I launched a quest to experience joy (no matter how briefly) at least once a day.

#healing #dance
Michele Rosenthal
October 14 2015

How To Express Your Authentic Truth In Relationships

"I feel like I'm always walking on eggshells with Rosalyn," my client Sean admitted during our recent Skype session. "I hate that we can't talk about...

#love #relationships #personal growth #self-awareness #communication
Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
February 3 2015
Motivation

Tap Into Your Sixth Sense With These 4 Intuition-Building Practices

Open your ears to hearing, and start the conversation with your intuition.

#aromatherapy #spirituality #chakras
Emma Mildon
April 19 2016

Want To Succeed In Business? Stop Emailing (Seriously)

In this clip from #revitalize2016, Jonathan Fields discusses how consistently stepping away from your email is a powerful self-care tool to help...

#mindfulness #wellness #personal growth #inspiration
mindbodygreen
January 6 2017

8 Self-Sabotaging Lies To Stop Telling Yourself

Like many of the most interesting and creative folks on earth, I default to addiction and morbid obesity. Self-Sabotage is my middle name, and yet...

#happiness #joy #personal growth #weight loss
Kelly Coffey
January 1 2015

10 Things I Wish I Could Tell My Postpartum Self

Now that I’m (sort of) getting the hang of this whole motherhood thing, I've been thinking a lot about those first few weeks after my son was born. It...

#change #wellness #motherhood
Lindsay Kopecky
December 30 2013
Personal Growth

Single by Choice: It's a Real, Powerful Thing

Ever since I declared an official break from dating, it seems almost anywhere I go, people are telling me, "Your man is just around the corner." Or,...

#love #personal growth quotes #relationships #oprah #personal growth
Shannon Kaiser
September 21 2012

Tonight's Pisces Full Moon + Lunar Eclipse Hold The Key To Letting Go & Moving On

Here's how to make the most of the cleansing power of this Pisces full moon eclipse.

#personal growth #astrology
The AstroTwins
September 16 2016

A Common Way A Wonderful Relationship Can Fall Apart

Astrid, divorced and in her late 40s, was having her first Skype session with me. She was obviously very anxious as she told me the story of her...

#love #relationships #personal growth #communication
Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
April 25 2014
PAID CONTENT FOR Reebok

10 Signs You're The Best Version Of Yourself

Sure, we're all a work in progress, but that doesn't mean the person you are today isn't good enough. People who are happy and successful get there by...

#relationships #authenticity #forgiveness #wellness #self-awareness
mindbodygreen
February 24 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Schmidt's Naturals

Be The Change: This Checklist Has 10 Actionable Items That Actually Make A Difference

It's about time we made these impactful changes for our planet—are you on board?

#partner #environmentalism
mindbodygreen
September 7 2018
Food Trends
Parenting

How To Teach Your Kids To Be Compassionate

If we lose our focus on compassion, how can we pass that important value on to our children? How do we steer our children to be less selfish and more...

#compassion #communication #motherhood #parenting
Caroline Fardig
January 29 2015

A Guide To The Third Chakra, The Key To Your Purpose (Infographic)

In part three of our Chakra Series, we're focusing on the Solar Plexus Chakra, the key to unlocking your true purpose. Located just above the navel,...

#balance #self-awareness #chakras
Andrea Rice
July 3 2015

15 Healthy Practices You Already Know (But Should Go Ahead & Start Doing)

Here are 15 things you already know that you should really just go ahead and start practicing now, because the older version of yourself will be...

#relationships #toxic #gratitude #wellness #cleanse
Emily Koch
November 5 2013
Spirituality

5 Ways To Bring Yourself Back Into Balance This Libra Season

Time to slow down and set your mood to happy.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
September 22 2019
Routines

25 Reasons To Do Yoga Every Single Day

Because you know you can wake up half an hour earlier.

#anxiety #yoga #yoga move #yoga pose relax #insomnia
Lily Russo
May 5 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR HUM Nutrition

These 7 Joyful Rituals Will Heal Your Gut & Make Your Skin Glow

The connection between the brain and gut is key to a glowing complexion. From supplements to oils to chocolate, these seven fun daily rituals will...

#gut health #supplements #nutrition #skin #massage
mindbodygreen
November 3 2016