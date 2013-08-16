8131 results for

20 Things Happy People Never Do

Our obsession with happiness is linked to our inner desire to feel connected and loved. When we're happy, we feel confident, purposeful and in harmony...

#acceptance #happiness #confidence #fear
Shannon Kaiser
August 16 2013
Beauty

Why Your Skin Might Need An Herbal Facial Steam

Get the same benefits of a facial with a facial stream at home.

#Herbs #beauty #skin #essential oils
Debra Haugen
April 23 2016
Sex
Functional Food

5 Easy Ways To Add More Protein To Your Daily Smoothie

Make a smoothie that actually keeps you full through lunchtime!

#mbgsupplements #smoothies #protein #easy meals #breakfast
Liz Moody
September 1 2019
Sex
Personal Growth

20 Ways To Get In Touch With Your Body

Getting in touch with our bodies can be challenging sometimes.

#healing #beauty #happiness #gratitude #mind body connection
Caroline Zwickson, M.A.
July 25 2014
Love

25 Signs You're A "Real" Adult

While watching a friend pout like a five-year old, I was reminded that everyone attains levels of personal growth at different times, and age has...

#awareness #personal growth #self-awareness #self-acceptance
Kim Shand
November 19 2014

7 Reasons Yogis Should Learn The Basics Of Anatomy

The more I learn about anatomy, the more I become more convinced of the need for yoga practitioners to understand some of the basics. This can help us...

#yoga teacher training #personal growth #yoga
Karen Fabian
January 29 2014

5 Reasons You Don't Need To Fix Yourself

There are moments in life when the roller coaster takes a sharp dive, or maybe comes completely off the rails. In those moments we don't feel as...

#meditation #wellness #personal growth #self-acceptance
Kim Shand
April 4 2014

Everyone Fails, So Here's What To Do When It Happens

I talked with my friend earlier this week about resolutions. She’s a talented writer who works for national news corporations and colleges, but she’s...

#happiness #wellness #personal growth #creativity #self-acceptance
Mary Clifton, M.D.
January 28 2014
Personal Growth

Why Holistic Facials Should Be Part Of Your Self-Care Practice

Most people in the beauty industry are only beginning to realize ...

#holistic healing #beauty #skin
Tammy Fender
April 16 2016
Personal Growth

18 Things I Really (Really!) Wish I'd Known In My 20s

My twenties were like most people's: a blur of questionable boyfriends, underpaying jobs, school debt, etc.

#love #healing #relationships #money #happiness
Sarah Von Bargen
August 18 2014
Beauty

How To Set Boundaries (Even If You Think You Can't)

Leaving my marriage and whole-heartedly deciding not to return felt like what I imagine it might feel like to leave a cult.

#happiness #personal growth #boundaries
Nancy Levin
May 10 2014
Personal Growth
Love

The Major Difference Between Happy & Unhappy Couples

From the very beginning, we need to nourish the relationship and keep the "love account" out of the red so that it can withstand some of the trouble...

#love #relationships #personal growth #communication #intuition
Linda Carroll, M.S., LMFT
January 7 2015

25 Ways You're Too Hard On Yourself

We commonly think about forgiveness as something we give to others. This is true even when we know we are forgiving others for our own sanity....

#happiness #forgiveness #wellness #personal growth #self-acceptance
F. Emelia Sam, DDS
December 11 2013
Personal Growth
Mental Health

I Had Panic Attacks Every Single Day — Then I Tried Yoga

"I didn't come into yoga for the fad of it. I was initially there for the breath because I didn't have it."

#anxiety #pilates #yoga poses #breathing #yoga
Shauna Harrison, Ph.D.
October 6 2016
Personal Growth