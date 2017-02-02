6520 results for

Your February 2017 Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?

A fiery February is ahead—and it's only getting more intense. With Mars in Aries, two game-changing eclipses, and a close Jupiter-Uranus faceoff, the...

#love #personal growth #astrology
The AstroTwins
February 2 2017
Mental Health

7 Small Steps To Letting Yourself Heal From Panic Attacks

Sometimes you'll slip. Know that it's OK.

#breath #anxiety #fear
Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
September 14 2018
Spirituality

Finally, Some Good News: This Week's Horoscope Is Full Of Bright Spots

Here's how you can work with the auspicious energy.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
April 25
Routines

6 Easy Yoga Poses That Will Balance Your Hormones

It's all about stimulating those chakras.

#yoga #chakras
Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
March 8 2017
Spirituality

What 6 Months Of Chakra-Balancing Yoga Did For My Career

"Practicing these skills in class has helped me become a happier, more efficient entrepreneur."

#empowerment #confidence #chakras
Andrea Hannah
April 30 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR New Chapter

Did You Know There Are Two Kinds Of Inflammation? Here’s How To Tell Them Apart

The Sneaky Thing About Silent Inflammation And How To Turn It Around

#partner
Krista Soriano
April 30 2019

25 Questions To Ask Yourself Before The End Of The Year

There's something magical about this time of year. The twinkling lights and gingerbread cookies. The merriment and good cheer spreading through the...

#holidays #personal growth #goal setting #self-awareness #intention
Ashley Wilhite
December 4 2013
Parenting

How To Teach Your Kids To Be Compassionate

If we lose our focus on compassion, how can we pass that important value on to our children? How do we steer our children to be less selfish and more...

#compassion #communication #motherhood #parenting
Caroline Fardig
January 29 2015
Beauty

Not Wearing Makeup During Quarantine But Still Breaking Out? Here's Why

After all, isn't skipping makeup and pore-clogging cosmetics supposed to stop breakouts? What gives?

#COVID-19 #news #acne #skin care #mbgsupplements
Alexandra Engler
April 21
Love
PAID CONTENT FOR INFINITI

3 Ways To Get The Most Out Of Your Workout

Whether you sweat it out on the yoga mat or literally climb mountains, working toward your peak performance will empower you to reach new heights in...

#partner #happiness #fitness #wellness #health
mindbodygreen
August 31 2017
Integrative Health

8 Ways To Use Hemp Oil & Hemp Seed Oil For Better Sleep, Softer Skin & More*

CBD might be the wellness industry's "it" product of the moment, but hemp oil isn't far behind.

#sleep #stress #gut health #hair #mbgsupplements
Julia Guerra
February 26
Sex

Has Sex Been Weird Lately? 5 Ways The Pandemic Is Affecting Sexual Desire

Some people can't stand the thought of sex right now. Some are hornier than ever.

#COVID-19 #stress #marriage #dating #libido
Kelly Gonsalves
May 23
Integrative Health

The Opioid Epidemic Is Now A Public Health Emergency: Here's What That Really Means

Is this really good news for the war against opioids?

#news
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
October 27 2017
Nature

Not All Tree Plantings Are Created Equal. Here's How To Do It Right

In order to really help the environment, tree planting must be done right.

#Earth Day #environmentalism #plants
Diana Chaplin
April 18
