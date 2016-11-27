9682 results for

Love

5 Questions To Ask Before You Get Married

Who better to query than two professionals who have witnessed hundreds of relationship successes and failures? We not only drew upon our...

#love #relationships #personal growth #self-awareness #communication
Monica Parikh
April 14 2015

9 Ways To Radically Improve Your Relationship

All relationships have a system. Some systems work well and some are dysfunctional.

#love #relationships #happiness #gratitude #wellness
Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
October 9 2014
Parenting
Sex

Yes, Friends With Benefits Can Be Done In A Healthy Way — Here's How

If you think you don't need to care about each other's feelings, think again.

#friendship #dating
Kelly Gonsalves
June 24 2019
6 Ingredients To Look For In Products When You Have Sensitive Skin

Look for these 6 ingredients if you have sensitive skin.

#skin care #coconut oil
mindbodygreen
June 8 2018

Unilever Is About To Clean Up The Dirtiest Word In The Beauty Industry

Here, the Environmental Working Group breaks down Unilever's latest pledge to demystify fragrances once and for all.

#news #beauty #toxins at home
Environmental Working Group
February 7 2017
Wellness Trends

What A Day! The Top 8 Take-Aways From revitalize 2018 Main Stage

We couldn't wait to share our newfound knowledge with all of you.

#Herbs #empowerment #anxiety #mbgrevitalize #brain
mindbodygreen
June 17 2018
7 Expert-Backed Tips To Bring Your Beauty Regimen Back To Nature

Discover what this Philosphie Mama does to keep her skin looking radiant.

#sleep #stress #skin care
Sophie Jaffe
April 16 2018
Beauty

12 Women Changing The Face Of Natural Beauty

Remember their names—the latest crop of natural beauty queens are the most inspiring innovators yet.

#beauty #editor's pick #mbg features
mindbodygreen
July 6 2016
Parenting
Meet The Makers Who Are Painting The Wellness World Green

These eco-entrepreneurs are reimagining the products we use every day—and shaping the future of wellness and personal care in the process.

#toxins at home #organic #climate change
mindbodygreen
April 17 2017
How To Greenify Your Beauty Routine

This is how to make your beauty routine earth-friendly

#Earth Day #skin care #environmentalism
mindbodygreen
April 14 2018
Women's Health

5 Ways Ayurveda Can Help Make Pregnancy Easier

A doula explains how Ayurveda can help with different aspects of pregnancy, preparing for birth, and postpartum.

#Ayurveda #pregnancy
Viji Natarajan
October 2 2016
Beauty
Personal Growth

Why 2020 Will Be The Year That Wellness Dies — And What Comes Next

The wellness backlash could force the industry to make some important changes.

#Wellness Trends 2019 #mbgsupplements
mbg editorial
December 8 2019
Beauty

3 Steps To Regain Confidence When Your Insecurities Get Triggered

Last week I got an email from my ex-boyfriend. He asked me for a favor: he wanted to get in contact with someone I know. And in his email, he spelled...

#love #relationships #confidence #personal growth #self-acceptance
Shelly Bullard, MFT
July 17 2015

5 Ways To Support Someone With An Eating Disorder (And 5 Things NEVER To Do)

Watching someone you love self-destruct is a heartbreaking experience. When someone we care about has an eating disorder — whether it's anorexia,...

#eating disorder #nutrition #health
Melainie Rogers, M.A., CEDRD
December 24 2015
The Important Role Your Mindset Plays In Healing

Your mind is a powerful source when it comes to healing. (Yes, really!)

#empowerment #anxiety #stress #depression #brain
mindbodygreen
February 8 2018