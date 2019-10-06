9758 results for

Beauty
Love

This Is The Most Overlooked Step To Healing After An Affair

Can we show compassion for a cheater and the person they cheated with?

#breakup #marriage #dating
Linda Carroll, M.S., LMFT
October 6 2019
Sex

This Daily Habit Can Give You The Same Effects As Masturbation

Could meditation be a viable replacement for masturbation?

#stress #orgasm #tantra #libido
Light Watkins
September 24 2015
Love

You Can Make Any Relationship Work: Just Follow These 9 Rules

The truth is, nearly any relationship can thrive as long as both people are committed to working on it.

#marriage #dating
Monica Parikh
October 1 2016
Beauty
Personal Growth

10 Things You Need To Know Today (July 30)

1. Dr. Seuss has a new book out!

#news #news roundup
Jason Wachob
July 30 2015
Parenting

4 Tech-Savvy Ways To Get Better Sleep

Tech-savvy ways to get more sleep.

#sleep #health #technology
Anna Wildman
December 18 2016
Home

10 Sacred Herbs That Can Clear Your Home Of Negative Energy

Cedar, sandalwood, and rosemary are powerful cleansers as well.

#holistic healing #spirituality #energy #home
Dana Claudat
September 4 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR Mother Dirt

Why We Love This Minimalist Mom's Perspective On 'Clean' Living

Calling all moms! We've found a minimal and effective skin care routine gentle enough for the whole family. You won't want to miss this!

#minimalism #partner #motherhood
Alexandra Dawson
September 10 2018
Functional Food

Hibiscus Flower: Growing, Colors, Care

Hibiscus isn't just for drinking—you can also grow it in your backyard.

#functional nutrition
Leigh Weingus
April 23 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Penguin Random House Audio

Hit Play On These 4 New Audiobooks For Some Much-Needed Life Advice

Add the right audiobook to your daily routine, and you've got your own personal motivation coach.

#empowerment #partner #confidence
Krista Soriano
September 16 2019
Parenting

Are Online Doctor's Visits Putting Your Kid's Gut Health At Risk?

New NIH study, published in Pediatrics, shows that online doctor visits are leading to overprescription of antibiotics in children.

#gut health #microbiome
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
April 10 2019
Parenting
Personal Growth

How To Let Go Of Your Deepest Shame — For Good

Shame is like a vampire. It thrives in darkness; it dies in the light. Whenever, wherever, and however shame occurs, talking about it reduces its...

#confidence #personal growth
Robert Weiss, PhD, MSW
August 29 2016

How I Finally Beat My Sex Addiction (When Nothing Else Worked)

"So often, we're just aching to be heard and to be held—by ourselves even more than by someone else."

#addiction #sex #personal growth
Ashley Beaudin
December 8 2016
Personal Growth

10 Tips To Love The Job You Have Now

Do you feel like you're caught between a rock and an ergonomically incorrect office chair? In other words: do you feel stuck at your job, unable to...

#career #happiness #mindfulness #work
Amita Patel, LMSW
August 3 2015
Integrative Health