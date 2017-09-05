6446 results for
6 Ways To Synch Up To This Weekend's Passionate & Playful Full Moon In Leo
This Sunday, February 9, 2020, at 2:33 a.m. EST, the Full Snow Moon in Leo makes us all feel like royals.
15 Signs You're Dealing With A Narcissist
We've got all the signs and symptoms to tell if who you're dealing with is a bit too self-absorbed.
Why I Quit Yoga Teacher Training
Here’s why teaching yoga just wasn't for me.
Yes, Friends With Benefits Can Be Done In A Healthy Way — Here's How
If you think you don't need to care about each other's feelings, think again.
A Beginner's Guide To Actually Manifesting What You Want
It's all about balancing action with surrender.
This Doctor Doesn't Want You To Rely On Him (And He Has A Great Reason Why)
Are you ready to build your own health care super team?
How Healing The Solar Plexus Chakra Could Lead To Radical Self-Acceptance
"Let yourself fail and discover how liberating it is to live imperfectly."
Julianne Hough On The Natural Remedies That REALLY Work For Her Endometriosis
Epsom salt bath, anyone?
Why I Recommend Yoga If You're Having Trouble Getting Pregnant: A Fertility Doctor Explains
In one study, a yoga program significantly lowered anxiety rates by 20 percent in fertility patients.
Skin Care Is No Longer Just Topicals — The Future Of Beauty Is Cellular
For so long, skin care meant topicals. Now, we get cellular.
Why 2020 Will Be The Year That Wellness Dies — And What Comes Next
The wellness backlash could force the industry to make some important changes.
9 Natural Beauty Secrets We Can Learn From A 61-Year-Old Supermodel
Christie Brinkley's new book outlines her "secrets" for looking and feeling so great.
6 Ingredients To Look For In Products When You Have Sensitive Skin
Look for these 6 ingredients if you have sensitive skin.
This Reddit Hair Trick Made My Curls Shinier & Healthier — And It's So Easy
A must-try for curly strands.
Bid Farewell To Your Makeup Bag: Derms Say It's Good To Go Bare
You may want to bid farewell to your cosmetic bag (for now).
Summer Is In The Air & It's Time To Clean Off Your Outdoor Furniture
Like us, it's been through a lot the last few months.
Alicia Keys Gets Her Glow With A DIY Mask & It's So Easy To Replicate
You’d be hard-pressed to find a complexion more glowy and radiant than the Grammy Award–winning singer's.
Look Sculpted: The Simple Hack To Depuff Your Face In Less Than 5 Minutes
If you routinely wake up to thoughts such as, "Where did my jawline go?" and "I swore I had cheekbones last night!," you're not alone.
The Expert Inside-Out Beauty Tips Every Woman Should Know
A look at this health expert's 7 all-natural tips for beauty—starting from the inside out.
From Freckles To Moisture Loss: 6 Signs Of Skin Aging You Can't Ignore
It's no secret (or surprise) that many of us share a common skin care goal: to slow down the signs of aging.