Spirituality

6 Ways To Synch Up To This Weekend's Passionate & Playful Full Moon In Leo

This Sunday, February 9, 2020, at 2:33 a.m. EST, the Full Snow Moon in Leo makes us all feel like royals.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
February 7
Friendships

15 Signs You're Dealing With A Narcissist

We've got all the signs and symptoms to tell if who you're dealing with is a bit too self-absorbed.

#breakup #friendship #toxic relationships #dating
Margalis Fjelstad, Ph.D., LMFT
September 5 2017
Personal Growth

Why I Quit Yoga Teacher Training

Here’s why teaching yoga just wasn't for me.

#fitness #yoga teacher training #yoga #realtalk: fitness
Kate Miller
November 18 2015
Sex

Yes, Friends With Benefits Can Be Done In A Healthy Way — Here's How

If you think you don't need to care about each other's feelings, think again.

#friendship #dating
Kelly Gonsalves
June 24 2019
Spirituality
Integrative Health
Spirituality

How Healing The Solar Plexus Chakra Could Lead To Radical Self-Acceptance

"Let yourself fail and discover how liberating it is to live imperfectly."

#chakras
Erica Matluck, N.D., N.P.
January 29
Integrative Health

Why I Recommend Yoga If You're Having Trouble Getting Pregnant: A Fertility Doctor Explains

In one study, a yoga program significantly lowered anxiety rates by 20 percent in fertility patients.

#pregnancy and yoga #fertility #pregnancy #yoga
Dr. Jennifer Hirshfeld-Cytron
June 24 2016
Beauty
Personal Growth

Why 2020 Will Be The Year That Wellness Dies — And What Comes Next

The wellness backlash could force the industry to make some important changes.

#Wellness Trends 2019 #mbgsupplements
mbg editorial
December 8 2019
Beauty

9 Natural Beauty Secrets We Can Learn From A 61-Year-Old Supermodel

Christie Brinkley's new book outlines her "secrets" for looking and feeling so great.

#celebrity #beauty #skin #aging
Allie White
November 17 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Burt's Bees

6 Ingredients To Look For In Products When You Have Sensitive Skin

Look for these 6 ingredients if you have sensitive skin.

#skin care #coconut oil
mindbodygreen
June 8 2018
Beauty
Beauty
Home
Beauty

Alicia Keys Gets Her Glow With A DIY Mask & It's So Easy To Replicate

You’d be hard-pressed to find a complexion more glowy and radiant than the Grammy Award–winning singer's.

#news #celebrity #skin care #diy beauty
Jamie Schneider
May 30
Beauty

Look Sculpted: The Simple Hack To Depuff Your Face In Less Than 5 Minutes

If you routinely wake up to thoughts such as, "Where did my jawline go?" and "I swore I had cheekbones last night!," you're not alone.

#news #COVID-19 #skin care
Jamie Schneider
May 29
PAID CONTENT FOR HUM Nutrition

The Expert Inside-Out Beauty Tips Every Woman Should Know

A look at this health expert's 7 all-natural tips for beauty—starting from the inside out.

#beauty diary #supplements #hair #beauty #happiness
Rachel Mansfield
February 27 2017
Beauty

From Freckles To Moisture Loss: 6 Signs Of Skin Aging You Can't Ignore

It's no secret (or surprise) that many of us share a common skin care goal: to slow down the signs of aging.

#skin care #mbgsupplements #inflammation #healthy aging
Andrea Jordan
April 1