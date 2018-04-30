6520 results for

Beauty

What To Do When Your Mind Won't Let You Meditate

As a meditation teacher, people frequently tell me they want to meditate but their mind won't let them. Whenever they try to sit and quiet their mind,...

#awareness #meditation #mindfulness #mind body connection
Tom Spector, PhD
January 13 2015

4 Questions To Help You Find & Follow Your Heart’s Desire

Our dreams inspire you, cultivate your courage, and challenge us to be and do more. Make them count.

#career #goal #happiness #personal growth #goal setting
Alexandra Taketa
September 13 2016
Food Trends

The Absolute Best Gluten-Free Desserts

You don't have to give up dessert when switching your diet.

#dessert #gluten-free
Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN
April 27 2018

5 Ways To Fall Madly In Love With Yourself

Spring will be here before you know it and most of us will be ready to bloom with the flowers. This is a great time of year to make a new dedication...

#love #change #wellness #personal growth #self-acceptance
Cortney Chaite
March 27 2014

9 Post-Workout Snacks You Can Eat On The Go

Get from your workout to your next meal without the hangry.

#fitness #snacks #healthy foods #food
Jennifer Wang
November 12 2016
Sex

6 Reasons You Might Be Too Tired For Sex (And How To Get Your Groove Back)

We've all been too tired for sex before. But if your stress or exhaustion is keeping you from getting your intimacy fix, these tantric strategies can...

#functional nutrition #libido #tantra
Psalm Isadora
November 11 2016

3 Depression-Fighting Tools For Those Rock-Bottom Moments

"If you’ve ever felt so overwhelmed with depression that you didn’t think you could go on, please know that things can be different. A life of joy is...

#anxiety #depression
Dain Heer, D.C.
September 10 2016
Off-the-Grid
Integrative Health

The Moment I Knew I Had To Leave My Abusive Husband

"He backhanded my cheekbone and nose with his knuckles. It felt like a knife slicing my face, but then came sudden, flaming heat. He bounded out of...

#love #relationships #happiness #marriage #personal growth
Betty Hafner
November 6 2016
Integrative Health

Hemp Oil: Everything You Need To Know

From extraction to uses, we've got the complete picture.

#stress #supplements #mbgsupplements
Jon Mitchell, PA-C, M.S.
April 18 2018

Easy Legs-Behind-Your-Head

Over time your body will open—we promise!

#yoga poses video #flexibility #yoga
Kino MacGregor
April 20 2013

8 Holistic Ways To Sync Your Body Clock With Daylight Saving Time

Tips on how to sync your body with the new time.

#sleep #healthy reset
Lindsay Kellner
November 4 2016

A 15-Minute Morning Routine That Will Dramatically Reduce Stress

Our bodies aren't designed to manage the amount of stress we're bombarded with on a daily basis.

#healing #stress #meditation #wellness
Alexis Shields, N.D.
March 20 2014

How Traditional Chinese Medicine Can Help Prevent Heart Disease

Heart disease is a major public health crisis in America. According to the American Heart Association, heart disease is the leading cause of death in...

#healing #stress #heart disease #wellness #Acupuncture
Daniel Hsu, DAOM, LAc
February 20 2015
Love

Yes, Love Letters Are Still A Thing: Here's How To Write A Great One

Whether to your longtime partner or to that person you're crushing on.

#marriage #journaling #dating
Lia Miller, M.A., MPA, MSW
June 30
Food Trends

7 Things Not To Do When You Give Up Sugar

Ditching sugar can help you burn fat, feel better and finally crush your addiction, but do it incorrectly and you'll stymie your efforts.

#nutrition #wellness #weight loss #sugar
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
February 17 2015
Functional Food

Benefits Of Hibiscus Tea

Drink up.

#tea
Lisa Hayim
April 9 2018
Spirituality

12 Rituals To Do In 12 Days To Guarantee 12 Months Of Love & Prosperity

By practicing loving kindness, openness, and generosity while giving thoughtful attention to the significance of each day, you can consecrate the...

#manifestation #abundance #affirmations #spirituality #intuition
Barbara Biziou
December 30 2014