7 Brain Benefits Of Cutting Wheat Out Of Your Diet
Should you consider giving up grains? Dr. William Davis thinks so. The following is an excerpt from his new book, Wheat Belly Total Health. Please...
5 Steps To Overcoming Your Fear Of Inversions
When it comes to inversions, my yoga class is typically divided into two factions: those who love to invert (or fly, as I like to call it) and those...
How To Do Dry January Without Hating Your Life
You actually have nothing to lose and everything to gain.
I Never Knew I Was At Risk For A Stroke. Here's What I Wish I Knew
Learn to manage inflammation and prevent a stroke.
What Yoga Has In Common With Anti-Anxiety Meds
Just another reason to hit the mat in 2017.
5 Spiritual Tools That Helped Me Through My Cancer Journey
They include visualization, meditation, and affirmations.
Suffer From Migraines? Here's Exactly What To Eat (And Avoid)
Relief on a plate.
5 Foods I ALWAYS Have On Hand To Keep My Snacking Healthy
Substantial food with enough crunch to satisfy your cravings.
Why The Menstrual Cup Is Better Than Pads Or Tampons
5 things all women should know about the menstrual cup
A Meditation For When You're Stressing About Money
Creating a balance between spirituality and prosperity is very important.
5 Steps To Free Your Mind Of Toxic Emotions
Good vibes only
How To Heal A Difficult Relationship With Your Parents
Interested in building a more nourishing relationship with your parents?
What You Need To Know About Switching To Natural Deodorant
There's a lot of info out there
When Do You Tell People You're Pregnant?
Hint: It has nothing to do with trimesters.
I Wouldn't Have Gotten Breast Implants If I'd Known This Would Happen
Removing them saved my life.
9 Fitness Trends That Will Make You Smile
While we understand the draw of most fitness fads — spinning's killer playlists, barre's sweat-inducing moves and yoga's calming poses — some workout...
7 Questions To Ask Yourself Every Day For A Better Life
You will be amazed at how powerful questions can be in your life. Let's look at the following example: an individual is met with a particular...
3 Reasons to Go on a Yoga Retreat
There are so many reasons, but these three are key.
4 Questions To Ask If You Want To Strengthen Your Relationship
The famous psychiatrist Carl Jung once said "The meeting of two personalities is like the contact of two chemical substances: if there is any...
How To Clear Your Acne With An Apple Cider Vinegar Skin Toner
Apple cider vinegar isn't just for drinking.