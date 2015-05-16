6520 results for

7 Brain Benefits Of Cutting Wheat Out Of Your Diet

Should you consider giving up grains? Dr. William Davis thinks so. The following is an excerpt from his new book, Wheat Belly Total Health. Please...

William Davis, M.D.
May 16 2015
5 Steps To Overcoming Your Fear Of Inversions

When it comes to inversions, my yoga class is typically divided into two factions: those who love to invert (or fly, as I like to call it) and those...

Liz Arch
April 6 2015

How To Do Dry January Without Hating Your Life

You actually have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Andy Ramage
January 1 2017

I Never Knew I Was At Risk For A Stroke. Here's What I Wish I Knew

Learn to manage inflammation and prevent a stroke.

Jessica Diaz
February 20 2017

What Yoga Has In Common With Anti-Anxiety Meds

Just another reason to hit the mat in 2017.

Szymon Pelechowicz
December 31 2016
5 Foods I ALWAYS Have On Hand To Keep My Snacking Healthy

Substantial food with enough crunch to satisfy your cravings.

Wade Brill
April 22 2014
Why The Menstrual Cup Is Better Than Pads Or Tampons

5 things all women should know about the menstrual cup

Iris Josephina
May 11 2015
A Meditation For When You're Stressing About Money

Creating a balance between spirituality and prosperity is very important.

Jayme Barrett
September 25 2013
How To Heal A Difficult Relationship With Your Parents

Interested in building a more nourishing relationship with your parents?

Pettina Stanghon
May 23 2014
When Do You Tell People You're Pregnant?

Hint: It has nothing to do with trimesters.

Andrew Horn
February 9 2017
9 Fitness Trends That Will Make You Smile

While we understand the draw of most fitness fads — spinning's killer playlists, barre's sweat-inducing moves and yoga's calming poses — some workout...

mindbodygreen
March 24 2015

7 Questions To Ask Yourself Every Day For A Better Life

You will be amazed at how powerful questions can be in your life. Let's look at the following example: an individual is met with a particular...

Michael T. Murray, N.D.
April 14 2014
3 Reasons to Go on a Yoga Retreat

There are so many reasons, but these three are key.

Katrina Love Senn
February 29 2012

4 Questions To Ask If You Want To Strengthen Your Relationship

The famous psychiatrist Carl Jung once said "The meeting of two personalities is like the contact of two chemical substances: if there is any...

Patricia Thompson, Ph.D.
March 23 2015
