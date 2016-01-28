6446 results for

Functional Food

6 Foods I Recommend Eating Every Day For A Long Life: A Doctor Explains

Eating practically nothing but potatoes would, by definition, be a whole-food, plant-based diet—but not a very healthy one. All plant foods are not...

#nutrition #health #healthy foods
Michael Greger, M.D.
January 28 2016
Functional Food

Winter Majorly Affects Your Hormones, But THIS Food Brings Them Back Into Balance

One of the world's leading doctors shares exactly what to eat, do, and supplement with.

#hormones
Taz Bhatia, M.D.
January 11 2018
Personal Growth

Top 5 Procrastination Behaviors + What They Say About You

Here are five common ways of procrastinating, and what they say about you.

#mindfulness #work #personal growth #goal setting #technology
Lloyd Burnett
November 23 2014
Personal Growth

5 Steps To Harness The Power Of Intention

Intention is the starting point of every dream. It is the creative power that fulfills all of our needs, whether for money, relationships, spiritual...

#awareness #meditation #wellness #personal growth #spirituality
Deepak Chopra
May 20 2013
Food Trends

5 Mindset Shifts To Make Clean Eating A Habit

Functional medicine nutritionist, Dana James shares how she helps her clients shift their mindset to create healthier eating patterns.

#food as medicine #clean food #food
Dana James, M.S., CNS, CDN
March 16 2016
Beauty

Are You Putting These 18 Toxic Chemicals On Your Body Every Day?

Want to detoxify your personal care routine, but don't know know where to start?

#beauty #wellness #skin #grocery shopping #cosmetics
Frank Lipman, M.D.
April 11 2013
Motivation

10 Inspiring Quotes I Heard While Practicing Yoga

Lately in the yoga community, there's been a lot of talk about "what a yoga teacher should never say in class." While it's absolutely important to...

#personal growth quotes #meditation #wellness #personal growth #yoga
Mandy Burstein
January 1 2014

5 Ways To Make Your Home A Spiritual Haven

Chaos is a part of life. Traffic, unruly people on streets, a busy office, tough relationships — it can be difficult to find a peaceful moment among...

#feng shui tips #energy #home
Swati Singh
February 9 2015
Spirituality

How To Open Your Chakras With Essential Oils

Essential oils are a great way to open and heal chakras when they're stuck.

#healing #kundalini #mind body connection #wellness #essential oils
Shiva Rose
March 10 2016
Beauty

13 Ways Successful People Improve Themselves

I was surprised when I realized that the same steps that I'd used to get into medical school are the same steps I'm now taking to improve my health....

#gratitude #personal growth #goal setting #self-awareness #intention
Amy Shah, M.D.
November 26 2013
Functional Food

Let's Talk Turkey: How To Find A Tasty, Ethical Thanksgiving Bird

We're breaking down the best options for every taste and price point.

#environmentalism #holiday #budget
Emma Loewe
November 14 2019
Spirituality

Spiritual Leaders On How They're Welcoming The New Year With Ritual

Need help identifying your 2018 intentions? Here's how the pros are doing it.

#empowerment #music #journaling #affirmations #essential oils
Emma Loewe
January 1 2018
Love

7 Ordinary Questions That Lead To A Happy Marriage

Every human interaction relies upon communication. One aspect of it we don’t often consider? The questions we ask.

#love #relationships #marriage #personal growth
Troy Stoneking
March 5 2016
Integrative Health

10 Signs You Have Way Too Much Cortisol

We all know stress is bad for us, yet many of us wear it like a badge of honor.

#stress #hormones
Lissa Rankin, M.D.
May 13 2013
Integrative Health

I Was Exhausted, Anxious & Couldn't Lose Weight. Here's What Was Really Going On

Every night I'd lie awake with heart palpitations, night sweats, and physical anxiety.

#hormones #health
Megan Bruneau, M.A.
October 29 2015

7 Ways To Become A More Optimistic Person

Ask any successful person to divulge the secret to winning, to meeting and exceeding goals, to feeling fulfilled and accomplished, and he'll usually...

#stress #confidence #mind body connection #personal growth #goal setting
Jason Selk, EdD
March 5 2013