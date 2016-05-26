6520 results for

Integrative Health

The Herbs & Foods An M.D. Used To Heal From Chronic Inflammation

First things first: She had to get her stress levels under control.

#stress #mbgsupplements #inflammation #health
Amy Shah, M.D.
May 26 2016
Personal Growth

Think You're Always Right? It's Probably Ruining Your Relationship

Eckhart Tolle goes as far as to describe the need to be right as a form of violence. At its mildest, it is inflexibility. At its height, it manifests...

#anxiety #stress #confidence #dating #fear
Roger Landry, M.D., MPH
March 29 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR RXBAR
PAID CONTENT FOR Applegate

The Ultimate Guide To Better-For-You Summer Grilling

Fire up the grill, grab some humanely raised meat, and get cooking!

#partner #environmentalism #easy meals
mindbodygreen
June 10 2018
Recipes

Herbed Pea "Ricotta" With Tomatoes & Basil

Whip up this cashew vegan ricotta for the perfect summer app.

#salads #wellness #healthy foods #chefs #vegan recipes
Terry Hope Romero
August 11 2014
Personal Growth

How To Feel More Attracted to Your Partner

It's a bit of a taboo subject in our culture: attraction, or lack thereof. We're taught that you're either attracted to a romantic partner or not, and...

#love #relationships #personal growth
Sheryl Paul, M.A.
January 10 2014

Why You're Tired All The Time + How To Feel Better

Are you chronically tired for no reason? Do you feel rundown and overwhelmed? It could be adrenal fatigue.

#stress #relaxation #sleeping
Julie Daniluk
April 11 2015
Spirituality
Functional Food

Aches & Pains After Eating? 5 Signs It May Be An Undiagnosed Food Allergy

Patients who come to see me with chronic symptoms often have many potential overlapping medical issues.

#allergies #food sensitivity #energy
Richard Horowitz, M.D.
February 18 2014
Mental Health

The One Change I Made To Overcome Years Of Depression & Anxiety

When I sought healing from depression, my drinking habits were never under scrutiny. But after I stopped drinking, I noticed my depression and anxiety...

#alcohol #anxiety #stress #addiction #depression
Annie Grace
March 23 2016
Personal Growth

5 Steps to Deepening Your Yoga Practice

Whether you’ve alway wanted to master advanced arm balances and inversions or if you’re looking to simply get deeper emotional and spiritual rewards...

#yoga poses #breathing #yogis #mind body connection #yoga
Dulma Altan
August 24 2012
Personal Growth

Taking A Break From Booze? 7 Tips For Actually Sticking With It

If you slip up, so what? Who cares? Dust yourself off, learn from your mistakes, and come back stronger.

#alcohol #happiness #addiction #personal growth
Andy Ramage
May 16 2016
Parenting

6 Spiritual Truths From My 6-Year-Old

The pearls of wisdom that come from my six-year-old daughter Nava are more profound than any guru's teachings, and I am pretty sure I am not just...

#mindfulness #spirituality #motherhood #parenting
Kaia Roman
January 6 2015
Love

This Behavior Ends More Relationships Than Any Other

New research says that this is an impulse we're going to need to curb if we want to have a healthy and successful romantic relationship.

#love #news #healing #relationships #study
mindbodygreen
August 5 2014
Healthy Weight
Personal Growth

I Stopped Being A Toxic Person: Here's How

How to recognize your toxic habits and change them.

#happiness #meditation #abundance #personal growth #yoga
Elizabeth Tsung
March 17 2016
Meditation

Kundalini Yoga 101: Everything You Wanted To Know

Kundalini yoga is like well-being “on-command.”

#empowerment #joy #yoga #energy
Amanda Tarlton, RYT-200
March 16 2018