Travel

A Minimalist’s Top Hacks For More Fulfilling Travel

Let this Maui minimalist show you the way.

#minimalism
Amie Tollefsrud
June 15 2017
Parenting
Spirituality

Your September 2017 Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?

Whether the eclipses gently tapped you or shook your world upside down, the search for order begins.

#personal growth #astrology #spirituality
The AstroTwins
September 1 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Fabletics

6 Stress-Busting Activities That Every Busy Person Needs To Know About

Foam rolling & wellness expert Lo Roxburgh shares her favorite tips for living with ease, from waking up to a rebounder to afternoon meditation.

#stress #partner #happiness #workout #fitness
Lauren Roxburgh
October 11 2016
Women's Health
Love

How To Actually Enjoy Valentine's Day

Expectations tend to set us up for disappointment. And nowhere are expectations more amplified than on charged holidays like Christmas, birthdays,...

#love #relationships #mindfulness #personal growth
Sheryl Paul, M.A.
February 13 2015
Meditation

Yoga Changes The Structure Of Your Brain

Always look out for your future self.

#news #yoga
Leigh Weingus
July 14 2017
Spirituality
Love

5 Signs You’re Dating An Avoidant + How To Deal

Is there hope for the avoidant? Here's what you need to know about people with avoidant attachment styles.

#toxic relationships #dating #affirmations
Emily Gaudette
May 8 2017
Spirituality

The Road To Sober Curiosity: How I Realized Alcohol Was Holding Me Back

"Shy and bookish by nature, I now found myself nailing deadlines by day and downing pints of lager at night. I began to use booze as a crutch—a...

#alcohol
Ruby Warrington
June 11 2017

How To Talk So Your Doctor Will Listen

As I travel around the country, facilitating community conversations about the topics in my book Mind Over Medicine: Scientific Proof That You Can...

#healing #happiness #personal growth
Lissa Rankin, M.D.
July 22 2013
Love

5 Steps To A Radically Positive Breakup

Breakups Don't Need To Be Ugly. Here's How To Be Better Apart Than You Were Together

#breakup #marriage #divorce
Elena Brower
January 29 2019

Why Decluttering Your Entire Life Will Bring You Abundance

When I tell my clients that they need to declutter their homes and relationships to achieve the success they want in their businesses, I'm typically...

#change #personal growth #energy #home
Kathleen Ventura
February 10 2015
Love

I Have Bipolar Disorder. Here's How I Stopped Letting It Define Me

"My bipolar disorder colored every relationship I had. It was the filter that people saw me through. Truthfully, at that time, it was the filter I saw...

#relationships #mental illness #happiness #mental health #personal growth
Lauren Polly
August 18 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR New Chapter

7 Mental Wellness Habits That Are Reversing My Anxiety

Health is a combination of body, mind, and spirit that requires balance.

#partner
Kaleigh McMordie
April 30 2019
Beauty

11 Natural Preservatives To Look For In Beauty Products

With every news cycle, it seems there's a new warning in the world of harmful ingredients in personal care products.

#toxic #beauty #skin
Kate Solomon
March 4 2015
Integrative Health

What Most People Get Wrong About Happiness

We all want to be happy, right? But most of us probably don't even have a concrete idea in mind about what we really mean when we think about...

#relationships #happiness #mindfulness #personal growth
Linda Carroll, M.S., LMFT
February 20 2015
Functional Food