Mental Health

Consider Yourself Neurotic? Here's Some Good News

Turns out all that worrying might be a good thing.

Leigh Weingus
August 9 2017

What Your Skin Can Tell You About Your Overall Health

Our skin is constantly communicating with us, but we don't always know what it's trying to say. According to Ayurveda, our external body is a...

Pratima Raichur
November 10 2015
Susan Cain, the author of Quiet

You're Probably Thinking About Introversion Wrong. Here's What Everyone Should Know

Forget the Extrovert Ideal; some of our greatest ideas, art, and inventions came from quiet and cerebral people who knew how to tune in to their inner...

mindbodygreen
August 15 2017
Renew Life

Are Probiotics Actually Helpful Or Just Hype? A Microbiologist Explains The Science

Krista Soriano
June 5 2019
Beauty
Food Trends

Is The Gluten-Free Trend Finally Over?

Yes, you can eat bread again. As long as it's sourdough...

Lindsay Kellner
March 15 2017

20 Things A Pill Can't Do For You: A Doctor Explains

I've been a physician since 1996, and a trained surgeon since 2001. I consider myself blessed to have the education and schooling to change people's...

Dr. Marc Neff
September 10 2015

My Husband Was In The Hospital For 3 Years. Here's What I Learned

Hospitals can be scary places for both the patient and their loved ones. It’s unfamiliar territory; they’re like foreign countries, with their own...

Monique L. Muñoz
August 8 2014

Are You An Introvert? Here's How To Stay Balanced In An Extroverted World

I've only recently admitted that I'm an introvert. I spent the past 40 years pushing myself to be outgoing, chatty, and social in an attempt to fit...

Kaia Roman
September 5 2015

Everyone On This All-Female Basketball Team Is 80+

And they just landed a corporate sponsorship.

Leigh Weingus
August 2 2017
Integrative Health

Why You REALLY Get Panic Attacks + How To Make 'Em Stop

Give yourself permission to feel your feelings — all them. Don’t question whether they’re worthy. Don’t judge yourself as self-indulgent.

Leslie Carr, PsyD
August 8 2016
Love

4 Ways To Redesign Your Home For A Happier Relationship

Yes, your home can affect your relationship. Here's how.

Kelly Gonsalves
February 20 2019
Personal Growth

I Felt Inferior My Whole Life. Here's How I Overcame That

Here were the five things I did on my journey that I want to share with you as tips to help you own your truth and claim your worth.

Kristin Hartjes, D.C.
August 11 2015
Recovery

Foam Rolling 101: Here's What You Need To Know

The one tool your wellness practice needs.

Lauren Roxburgh
March 25 2018

What Are Telomeres And Why Should I Care?

Janet Wojcicki and Elissa Epel, two leading professors at the University of California, San Francisco, sit down with Jason Wachob to explore the...

mindbodygreen
November 4 2015

Bookmark This For The Next Time You're Feeling Down On Your Body

Here’s the truth: Having a different body doesn’t change your life.

Kyla Sokoll-Ward
June 27 2017
Personal Growth

The One Thing That Finally Convinced Me To Quit Drinking (After Years Of Alcoholism)

"I define vulnerability as having the courage to look yourself in the mirror and be honest, and without judgment, about who you see staring back at...

Jason MacKenzie
October 22 2016
Food Trends

Yes, Wellness In The Restaurant Industry Is Possible—Here’s How Michael Chernow Does It

Michael Chernow, chef and restaurateur, on the importance of wellness and fitness for mental health.

Jason Wachob
May 7 2019