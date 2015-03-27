9811 results for
How Your Morning Routine Can Change Your Baseline Anxiety Level
Wake up, feel good
Consider Yourself Neurotic? Here's Some Good News
Turns out all that worrying might be a good thing.
What Your Skin Can Tell You About Your Overall Health
Our skin is constantly communicating with us, but we don't always know what it's trying to say. According to Ayurveda, our external body is a...
You're Probably Thinking About Introversion Wrong. Here's What Everyone Should Know
Forget the Extrovert Ideal; some of our greatest ideas, art, and inventions came from quiet and cerebral people who knew how to tune in to their inner...
Are Probiotics Actually Helpful Or Just Hype? A Microbiologist Explains The Science
Coconut Oil Gave Me A Whiter Smile — Yes, Really
Truly brilliant.
Is The Gluten-Free Trend Finally Over?
Yes, you can eat bread again. As long as it's sourdough...
20 Things A Pill Can't Do For You: A Doctor Explains
I've been a physician since 1996, and a trained surgeon since 2001. I consider myself blessed to have the education and schooling to change people's...
My Husband Was In The Hospital For 3 Years. Here's What I Learned
Hospitals can be scary places for both the patient and their loved ones. It’s unfamiliar territory; they’re like foreign countries, with their own...
Are You An Introvert? Here's How To Stay Balanced In An Extroverted World
I've only recently admitted that I'm an introvert. I spent the past 40 years pushing myself to be outgoing, chatty, and social in an attempt to fit...
Everyone On This All-Female Basketball Team Is 80+
And they just landed a corporate sponsorship.
I Chewed Each Bite Of Food 30 Times. Here's How It Changed My Digestion
Bloat be gone!
Why You REALLY Get Panic Attacks + How To Make 'Em Stop
Give yourself permission to feel your feelings — all them. Don’t question whether they’re worthy. Don’t judge yourself as self-indulgent.
4 Ways To Redesign Your Home For A Happier Relationship
Yes, your home can affect your relationship. Here's how.
I Felt Inferior My Whole Life. Here's How I Overcame That
Here were the five things I did on my journey that I want to share with you as tips to help you own your truth and claim your worth.
Foam Rolling 101: Here's What You Need To Know
The one tool your wellness practice needs.
What Are Telomeres And Why Should I Care?
Janet Wojcicki and Elissa Epel, two leading professors at the University of California, San Francisco, sit down with Jason Wachob to explore the...
Bookmark This For The Next Time You're Feeling Down On Your Body
Here’s the truth: Having a different body doesn’t change your life.
The One Thing That Finally Convinced Me To Quit Drinking (After Years Of Alcoholism)
"I define vulnerability as having the courage to look yourself in the mirror and be honest, and without judgment, about who you see staring back at...
Yes, Wellness In The Restaurant Industry Is Possible—Here’s How Michael Chernow Does It
Michael Chernow, chef and restaurateur, on the importance of wellness and fitness for mental health.