Integrative Health
Off-the-Grid

This Couple Has Traveled To 150 Countries On Just $8 A Day

Whether it strikes when you're glancing over a travel blog or flipping through the latest National Geographic, most of us get hit with a case of...

#environmentalism #Purpose #Journey #budget
Emma Loewe
February 24 2016
Personal Growth

9 Signs Of Emotional Maturity

Here's to self-awareness, self-efficacy and self-esteem

#personal growth #self-awareness #self-acceptance
Megan Bruneau, M.A.
February 18 2015

I Hit Rock Bottom With My Eating Disorder And It Saved My Life

At 27, I hit rock bottom. I’d been struggling with full-blown bulimia since I was 13, and my health was rapidly deteriorating. 

#eating disorder #personal growth #food
Pauline Hanuise
May 24 2013

5 Rules To Get (And Keep) Gorgeous, Glowing, Healthy Skin For Life

Taking care of your skin is about so much more than what you put on it; lifestyle plays a big role in keeping your skin healthy, radiant, and youthful...

#toxic #beauty #skin #aging
Tata Harper
November 9 2015
Recovery
Personal Growth

7 Steps For Moving Through Failure (Even If It's Messy)

Here's how you can let go of the past and work toward success.

#breath #empowerment #manifesting #gratitude
Bill Wooditch
April 1 2019
Personal Growth

20 Things I'd Say To My 20-Something Self

If you were to visit your 20-year-old self, what message would you have?

#happiness #joy #words of wisdom #aging #inspiration
Shannon Kaiser
April 16 2015

Want To Detox Your Home? Throw Out These Things Right Now

Hold on to what you love and start nixing these five things today for a happier, healthier home.

#toxic #green living #toxins at home #detox
Sophia Ruan Gushée
November 17 2016

7 Mindset Shifts That Helped Me Lose 40 Pounds

At 23 years old, I was overweight and didn't like the person I had become. I had hit a low in my life and had a difficult time moving past it. I had a...

#clean food #how to lose weight #wellness #body image
Osha Key
September 27 2015
Women's Health

5 Ways To Avoid Acne Outbreaks After Going Off Birth Control

How to address the root cause. (Hint: Going back on the pill is not the answer).

#skin care #acne #hormones
Jolene Brighten, N.D.
July 4 2019

The Secret To Moving Through Any Crisis Is Deceptively Simple

"Our darkest moments are meant to bring awareness to the parts of us imprisoned by fear and out of alignment with our true purpose."

#love #happiness #mental health #abundance #personal growth
Kathryn Mitchem
June 16 2017

3 Easy Steps To Get What You Want Fast

Manifesting seems to be the big buzzword lately. I believe fully in the power of manifesting, but there seem to be some misconceptions around this...

#manifestation #goal setting #energy #fear
Shannon Kaiser
June 29 2013
Friendships

Here's How Many "Best Friends" The Average Person Has

Plus, what everyone shares and doesn't share with their friends.

#friendship #technology
Sarah Fielding
July 2 2019
Motivation
Healthy Weight

3 Ways I Learned To Stop Worrying About Losing Weight & Love My Belly

Because gut health is about so much more than how you look

#self-awareness #body image #self-acceptance
Emily Nolan
February 12 2015
Home

The Crucial Decluttering Step Nobody Talks About

It makes all the difference, in and out of your home.

#social good #minimalism #environmentalism
Tracy McCubbin
October 16 2017
Friendships

The Most Dangerous Narcissist You'll Ever Meet

If someone's dogma makes you feel trapped and judged rather than liberated, then it does not serve you.

#empowerment #friendship #toxic relationships #dating
Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
April 6 2017