Confessions Of A Former Mean Girl: Here's How I Finally Changed My Ways
Here I am, 32 years old and admitting to the world that I was once a mean girl.
The Holistic Technique Hillary Clinton Used To Bounce Back From Her 2016 Election Loss
A deep breath works wonders.
Why You Should Try A Relationship Cleanse
Here's how to detox from the energy-zapping relationships in your life.
5 Questions To Help You Declutter All. Those. Kids. Toys.
A professional organizer and new mom shares her list.
What's Your Next Go-To Daily Routine Essential?
Read on for three science-backed health and beauty must-haves at discounted prices.
Arnold Schwarzenegger Delivers Powerful Speech On State Of The Earth (Video)
According to Arnold Schwarzenegger, it's time to terminate climate change.
NYC's Most Popular Workout Just Added A Class That's All About Slowing Down
Swap your sweat for some breathwork.
5 Easy Ways To Avoid Endocrine Disruption: A Doctor Explains
Give your endocrine system the vacation from toxins it needs.
7 Ways to Improve Your Sex Life (Whether You've Been Together A Week Or A Decade)
Are you doing these seven things?
The One Habit All Wildly Successful People Have In Common
"If vision is the head and mission is the heart, then values are the soul."
5 Ways To Help You Raise Emotionally Intelligent Boys
This may help you build a stronger connection with your boys.
A Guide To Decoding The Labels On "Natural" Skin Care Products
I would love to imagine that the ingredients in all of my products come from wild botanicals grown in the Swiss Alps rather from a lab in an...
Ask A Financial Therapist: How To Talk To Your Parents About Money
How to get on the same page with your parents about your and their financial situations.
3 Realizations That Helped Me Accept The End Of My 10-Year Marriage
"I know that I am strong enough to be happy alone."
3 Questions To Ask When Finding A Good Partner Is Difficult
We all want to find, receive, and give love in our lives. Love, connection, and intimacy with another human being give us meaning, strength, courage,...
6 Ways To Raise Kids With Healthy Habits
As much as we might like to, we can’t protect our kids from every bump or scrape or bruised ego. Boo-boos happen. Feelings get hurt. We can’t avoid...
This Is How Fiber In Your Diet Helps Combat Diabetes & Heart Disease
New study shows how eating a high-fiber diet for six months can prevent heart disease and diabetes.
The 10 Best & Worst Foods For A Long, Healthy Life: An M.D. Explains
Consider this your "naughty and nice" list for lifelong great health.
12 Empowering Truths I Learned From Losing 125 Pounds & Keeping It Off
After nearly six years of maintaining a 125-pound weight loss, I've collected many insights about my health journey that I know others can benefit...
The Wellness Practices That Helped Me Lose Over 100 Pounds—And Keep Them Off
The best advice for losing weight and keeping it off, including journaling every day, tracking what you eat, and healing from emotional traumas.