A Superfood to Be Thankful for: Goldenberries

Pair your goldenberries with squash for the perfect holiday side.

#healthy recipes #vegan #healthy foods #superfoods #food
Julie Morris
November 9 2011
Tax Tips For Yoga Teachers

Let’s be honest: it’s more fun to write about yoga than taxes.

#money #yoga teacher training #yogis #yoga
Karen Fabian
April 1 2013
5 Rules for a Blissful Breakup

Breakups are hard. Whether you do the dumping or you get dumped, the change almost always feels like a shock. But you can use the situation to focus...

#relationships #personal growth
Shannon Kaiser
April 20 2012
Vegetarian Cabbage Soup

A vegetarian take on traditional Ukrainian recipe.

#healthy recipes #organic food #vegetarian #healthy foods #food
Richelle Morgan
October 24 2011
Q & A with Chef Dan Kluger of NYC's ABC Kitchen

Q & A with Chef Dan Kluger talking about his his fateful meeting with Jean Georges, the trend of veggies, his must-haves on the menu, and even his...

#new york city #organic food #restaurants #healthy foods #chefs
Jason Wachob
September 8 2010
Don't Fear the Brussel Sprout

A recipe to make Brussels sprouts less intimidating.

#healthy recipes #food
Kathryn Budig
April 26 2011
Can You Eat Raw Food AND Stay Warm?

Great news — you don't have to compromise one for the other.

#raw foods #healthy foods #food #probiotics
Rhea Mehta, Ph.D.
February 28 2013

8 Things You Should Know About AcroYoga

Like any physical practice, yoga or otherwise, AcroYoga is a dynamic offering that can seem both simple and complex.

#yogis #yoga #AcroYoga
Daniel Scott
February 15 2013
How An Average Joe Trained For An Ultramarathon

Many baby steps, experimenting and regressions.

#alcohol #running #fitness #mindfulness #wellness
Will Teng
February 13 2013
11 Ways To Attract Trust In Your Relationships

Do you want to spend the rest of your life scared and anxious or do you want to live your life with trust?

#love #relationships #wellness #personal growth
Cynthia Belmer
December 28 2012
9 Ways To Not Gain Weight Over The Holidays

Did you know that we can gain an average of 7 pounds between November and January?

#stress #holidays #happiness #digestion #weight loss
Cindy Saleeby Goulding, M.S., LPC
December 19 2012
You Are the Most Important Person in YOUR World: 8 Ways to Practice Self-Care Over the Holidays

This holiday season, to ensure there is more love, connection and care in our lives, let’s put our focus on developing a consistent practice of...

#love #holidays #forgiveness #personal growth #affirmations
Michael Eisen
December 7 2012
6 Mini-Meals to Make You Happy When It's Cold Outside

No need to reach for over-the-counter antidepressants when Mother Nature has her own pharmacy of over-the-stovetop antidepressants!

#healing #ginger #turmeric #quinoa #whole foods
Rebecca Leffler
November 27 2012