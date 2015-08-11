6713 results for

9 Women On What Happened When They Went Off Hormonal Birth Control

It's helpful to know what you might encounter when you say goodbye to the pill.

#sexuality #hormones #pregnancy
Anna Williams
August 11 2015
Quitting Sugar But Want Something Sweet? Try This

Sugar — and all its evils — is a hot topic these days, so chances are it’s already on your mind. On average, Americans consume about 77 pounds of...

#coconut water #healthy foods #sugar
mindbodygreen
July 17 2014

How To Make A Healing, Nourishing Buddha Bowl

On a yoga retreat years ago I was introduced to the Buddha Bowl. A meal-sized bowl filled with simple pure food and enjoyed with deep gratitude. After...

#pain #death #meditation #wellness #personal growth
Betsi Iris Mufson
February 21 2014
Women's Health

7 Life Lessons Happy People Have Already Figured Out

Life doesn’t come with instructions. No one hands us a manual when we are born. Instead we have to navigate the trenches of the unknown and try to...

#acceptance #happiness #body image #fear
Shannon Kaiser
June 9 2014
Love

10 Things Nobody Tells You About Getting Married

In our happy-face addicted culture, we carry a strong taboo around talking about difficult feelings.

#love #relationships #personal growth #self-awareness #self-acceptance
Sheryl Paul, M.A.
August 18 2014
Mental Health

Why It's Good to Cry

Cry and wash the stress right out of your body (literally).

#healing #pain #personal growth #yoga #fear
Stacy Michelle
December 3 2012
Parenting

How I Finally Became A Mother At 42 — Without IVF

I was 41 years old when my husband and I started seriously talking about having kids

#fertility #pregnancy #motherhood
Alisa Vitti
June 29 2015

How To Ease Back Into A Healthy Life After Finishing A Cleanse

One of the biggest mistakes people make when detoxing is failing to transition back to normal eating gracefully, which can lead to extra weight gain...

#smoothie #wellness #journaling #meat #cleanse
Sarah Mae Ives
May 25 2014

Yes, Please! Grain-Free Coconut-Cinnamon Pancakes

I love pancakes, but having recently gone grain-free to heal from illness, I figured that with along with grains I was going to have to kiss my love...

#Paleo #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Kristen Brotemarkle
July 12 2014
Integrative Health

Tired All The Time? These Are The Best Supplements To Boost Energy

The best supplements for enhancing energy and combating fatigue, including NR, NAC, and CoQ10. 

#supplements #mbgsupplements #energy
B.J. Hardick, D.C.
January 16 2019

What My Brother's Death Taught Me About Grief

It’s an experience we are pretty much guaranteed in life. Yet when it hits us, it can feel like we were just bulldozed by an avalanche, wondering if...

#healing #relationships #wellness #personal growth #spirituality
Ashley Cebulka
April 8 2014
Women's Health
Parenting

6 Things I've Learned From Being Pregnant In 4 Countries

I wish I could say that my transcontinental experiences have allowed me to glean the most essential wisdom necessary for a healthy pregnancy.

#pregnancy and yoga #happiness #fertility #pregnancy #personal growth
Mattie Johnstone Bekink
July 24 2014

10 Tips Everyone Can Use To Live A Healthier Life

It goes without saying that the start of 2014 marks the beginning of all the resolutions you set out to achieve for yourself and your loved ones. If...

#gratitude #mind body connection #wellness #present #sleeping
Peter J. Braglia, D.C.
December 28 2013

How To Break The Ice With Anyone You Meet (A Model's Guide)

As a model, I’m frequently in the position of meeting new people.

#relationships #beauty #happiness #confidence #wellness
Emily Nolan
April 11 2014

6 Steps To Find Peace After A Painful Breakup

I married someone I thought I'd be with forever. Twelve years, one massive mortgage, three kids, a dog, eight guinea pigs, and four fish later, my...

#love #relationships #breakup #gratitude #personal growth
Emma Michelle Dixon, Ph.D.
November 14 2014
Recipes

Easy & Delicious Breakfast With Overnight Oats

Say goodbye to inhaling (or even worse, skipping) your morning breakfast.

#slideshows #healthy recipes #vegetarian #vegan #healthy foods
Grace Dickinson
September 10 2012
Integrative Health

Why Healing Your Gut Can Change Your Life

Because your gut health is THAT important.

#gut health #microbiome #probiotics
Jamie Morea
August 13 2017