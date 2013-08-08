9862 results for

Why There's No Such Thing As Love At First Sight

It wasn't love at first sight. In fact, we both had a negative reaction to each other when we met. But over time a friendship grew, and from there the...

#love #relationships #personal growth #communication
Sheryl Paul, M.A.
August 8 2013
Spirituality

The Full Pink Moon In Libra Can Help You Manifest & Heal Relationships: Here's How Tap Into Its Power

​Commitment or bust? On April 11, 2017, the Libra full moon shines the spotlight on our partnerships and commitments, marking a major turning point....

#astrology
The AstroTwins
April 10 2017
Mental Health

5 Ways To Stop Panic & Anxiety

Panic attacks are not only associated with one traumatic event, but can be caused by chronic stress, genetics, and changes in brain chemistry.

#anxiety #stress #personal growth
Alexis Marbach
September 12 2013
Functional Food
Personal Growth

5 Secrets of the Wholehearted

Those who have embraced vulnerability as a key emotion in their existence share a few common characteristics.

#personal growth #yoga #vulnerability
Sean Devenport
November 7 2012

7 Ways To Soothe Stress & Anxiety (That Have Nothing To Do With Food)

Answer this question: When you've had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day, what's the first thing you do?

#anxiety #stress #relaxation #health #stress management
Dr. Susan Albers
December 30 2015

How To Spot A Quack

Recently I shared my take on a controversial book that’s a scathing takedown of alternative medicine: Do You Believe In Magic? The Sense And Nonsense...

#healing #mind body connection #wellness #personal growth
Lissa Rankin, M.D.
August 5 2013
Parenting

Why I Didn't Breastfeed My Kids & What I Wish Moms Knew

Even though formula-feeding was the right choice for me, I find there’s still a lot of unnecessary shaming around this decision.

#parenting advice #health #breastfeeding #parenting
Nicole Avena, Ph.D.
December 29 2015

14 Healthy Eating Secrets From France

Including a magical cure-all food and how they keep hunger at bay.

#functional foods #what I eat in a day #snacks #healthy foods
Liz Moody
April 4 2017

10 Excuses That Are Keeping You From Your Dreams

Your words have more power than you could ever imagine. They're the origin of your internal and external experience. They're not the effect. Change...

#happiness #wellness #personal growth #inspiration #fear
Jackie Vecchio
July 2 2014

Why Heavy Metal Detox Therapy Could Help Prevent Heart Disease

Maybe you know someone who has suffered a heart attack. You're concerned about their well-being, particularly if they're diabetic or suffered a large...

#healing #study #disease #heart disease #wellness
Joel Kahn, M.D.
July 2 2014

Why You Should Consider Seeing A Midwife (Even If You're Not Pregnant)

While midwifery may seem like a hot trend, it's been in practice for a long time. As with many holistic practices, midwifery is gaining ground as...

#pregnancy #wellness #motherhood #parenting
Debra K
July 2 2014

How To Make Sex An Enlightened Spiritual Experience

Ancient Taoists held a playful and poetic attitude toward sex. The phrase “clouds and rain” was used to describe the sexual act; the clouds refers to...

#love #relationships #happiness #feminism #spirituality
Solala Towler
July 2 2014
Routines

How Long Until I'm More Flexible?

Everyone else in the class is so flexible, and I’m rolling around on my mat like a wet log.

#yoga poses #yogis #Yoga for Men #yoga #funny
Daniel Scott
March 13 2012

Robert Downey Jr Gets His Yoga On!

Robert Downey Jr. covers Men's Fitness magazine, where he's photographed getting his yoga on with our friend, rock-star yogi, Vinnie Marino!

#celebrity #healing #yogis #wellness #Yoga for Men
Jason Wachob
January 15 2012
Meditation

How To Manage Your Stress In 76 Seconds

A breathing method to balance your system.

#stress #breathing #meditation #personal growth
Joel Kahn, M.D.
September 9 2013
Women's Health

Why I Stopped Using Tampons + How This Changed My Life

These are the magical, life-changing things that happened when I tossed my tampons and started using a menstrual cup.

#hormones #wellness #health
Isabeau Miller
December 27 2015

7 Ways Yoga Gives Me An Edge In Silicon Valley

My lifestyle allows me to live between two worlds. I work in tech, and I'm a yoga junkie. When I'm in yoga class and I mention that I work in online...

#happiness #work #mind body connection #wellness #yoga
Susana Montes
July 1 2014
Spirituality

8 Ways To Harness The Power Of The Full Moon (And End The Year On Your Terms)

Pass the tissues! There's a full moon in sensitive, heart-centered Cancer on December 25, 2015 — Christmas Day, for those who plan to celebrate.

#happiness #mindfulness #abundance #mind body connection #astrology
The AstroTwins
December 25 2015
Recipes

These 33 Easy, Healthy Lunch Recipes Are All The Meal-Prep Motivation You Need

From quick collard wraps to make-ahead slow-cooker stews.

#lunch #easy meals
Stephanie Eckelkamp
March 10 2019