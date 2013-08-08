9862 results for
Why There's No Such Thing As Love At First Sight
It wasn't love at first sight. In fact, we both had a negative reaction to each other when we met. But over time a friendship grew, and from there the...
The Full Pink Moon In Libra Can Help You Manifest & Heal Relationships: Here's How Tap Into Its Power
Commitment or bust? On April 11, 2017, the Libra full moon shines the spotlight on our partnerships and commitments, marking a major turning point....
5 Ways To Stop Panic & Anxiety
Panic attacks are not only associated with one traumatic event, but can be caused by chronic stress, genetics, and changes in brain chemistry.
How To Take The Stress Out Of Cooking & Make Your Food Holistically Healthy
Note to self: Create a kitchen altar.
5 Secrets of the Wholehearted
Those who have embraced vulnerability as a key emotion in their existence share a few common characteristics.
7 Ways To Soothe Stress & Anxiety (That Have Nothing To Do With Food)
Answer this question: When you've had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day, what's the first thing you do?
How To Spot A Quack
Recently I shared my take on a controversial book that’s a scathing takedown of alternative medicine: Do You Believe In Magic? The Sense And Nonsense...
Why I Didn't Breastfeed My Kids & What I Wish Moms Knew
Even though formula-feeding was the right choice for me, I find there’s still a lot of unnecessary shaming around this decision.
14 Healthy Eating Secrets From France
Including a magical cure-all food and how they keep hunger at bay.
10 Excuses That Are Keeping You From Your Dreams
Your words have more power than you could ever imagine. They're the origin of your internal and external experience. They're not the effect. Change...
Why Heavy Metal Detox Therapy Could Help Prevent Heart Disease
Maybe you know someone who has suffered a heart attack. You're concerned about their well-being, particularly if they're diabetic or suffered a large...
Why You Should Consider Seeing A Midwife (Even If You're Not Pregnant)
While midwifery may seem like a hot trend, it's been in practice for a long time. As with many holistic practices, midwifery is gaining ground as...
How To Make Sex An Enlightened Spiritual Experience
Ancient Taoists held a playful and poetic attitude toward sex. The phrase “clouds and rain” was used to describe the sexual act; the clouds refers to...
How Long Until I'm More Flexible?
Everyone else in the class is so flexible, and I’m rolling around on my mat like a wet log.
Robert Downey Jr Gets His Yoga On!
Robert Downey Jr. covers Men's Fitness magazine, where he's photographed getting his yoga on with our friend, rock-star yogi, Vinnie Marino!
How To Manage Your Stress In 76 Seconds
A breathing method to balance your system.
Why I Stopped Using Tampons + How This Changed My Life
These are the magical, life-changing things that happened when I tossed my tampons and started using a menstrual cup.
7 Ways Yoga Gives Me An Edge In Silicon Valley
My lifestyle allows me to live between two worlds. I work in tech, and I'm a yoga junkie. When I'm in yoga class and I mention that I work in online...
8 Ways To Harness The Power Of The Full Moon (And End The Year On Your Terms)
Pass the tissues! There's a full moon in sensitive, heart-centered Cancer on December 25, 2015 — Christmas Day, for those who plan to celebrate.
These 33 Easy, Healthy Lunch Recipes Are All The Meal-Prep Motivation You Need
From quick collard wraps to make-ahead slow-cooker stews.