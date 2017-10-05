6713 results for
'Playing The Victim' Manifests In These 11 Different Ways
"Victimhood robs us of our true power, which is in our ability to feel everything and use it as fuel."
Valentine's Day Dessert Idea: Raw Banana Cream Pie
Nothing revs up romance and says I love you more than this homemade treat.
3 Things My Dog Taught Me About Life
What matters most is living your life and making each moment count.
20 Tips To Feel Way More Powerful & Confident
Self-esteem boosting tips.
7 Practical Steps To Making Your Wildest Dreams Come True
Fake it until you make it! Our words and thoughts are composed of energy and therefore contain extremely potent power to alter our reality.
5 Signs You’re Living Life On Autopilot
Going through the motions day in and day out is not a great way to live the one life you're given.
Why Restoring Self-Trust Will Transform Your Life
In other words, knowing yourself +
Capsule Wardrobes: How To Give Your Closet A Minimalist Makeover
Prepare for some serious closet envy.
How Reiki Can Help You Recover From Heartbreak
Reiki is a totally underrated technique for dealing with loss and healing from heartbreak.
A Beginner's Guide To Clean Eating
Here are some tips I use in my daily life and share with my health coaching clients to help make small adjustments each week leading to a massive...
Do Vegans Have Lower Sperm Counts Than Meat-Eaters?
Headlines have had some concerning news for plant-based guys—but it's probably nothing to worry about.
15 Healthy Practices You Already Know (But Should Go Ahead & Start Doing)
Here are 15 things you already know that you should really just go ahead and start practicing now, because the older version of yourself will be...
An M.D. On The Plant-Based Ketogenic Fasting Plan She Follows For Health
Straight from a M.D. who lost 100 pounds with the practice.
How To Find Happiness At Work, Even If You Don't Like Your Job
Is it possible — or even wise to try — to be happy at jobs we don't resoundingly like?
The Way Yoga Helped Me Cope With My Autoimmune Disease
How one yogi let vulnerability prevail during a health catastrophe.
What's Next For The Microbiome?
Dr. Robynne Chutkan, a leading integrative gastroenterologist, takes us through the latest research into the microbiome, the trillions of bacteria...
The Brownie Recipe That Launched Deliciously Ella's Cookbook Deal
The vegetable based brownies that started it all.
How To Become A Mindful Eater In 10 Days
I Didn’t Lose 200 Pounds. I Lost 1 Pound 200 Times
Have you ever looked at a to-do list so staggering you didn't even know where to start? At 440 pounds, that's what it was like to stare down at the...
Confessions Of A Self-Help Enthusiast: 10 Practices That Actually Changed My Life
Spend your time wisely.