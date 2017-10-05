6713 results for

Personal Growth

'Playing The Victim' Manifests In These 11 Different Ways

"Victimhood robs us of our true power, which is in our ability to feel everything and use it as fuel."

#happiness #personal growth #self-awareness
Kelly McNelis
October 5 2017
Recipes

Valentine's Day Dessert Idea: Raw Banana Cream Pie

Nothing revs up romance and says I love you more than this homemade treat.

#raw #vegan #raw foods recipes #food #vegan recipes
Tayler Alexis Smith
February 14 2013
Home

3 Things My Dog Taught Me About Life

What matters most is living your life and making each moment count.

#happiness #gratitude #dogs #personal growth
Shannon Kaiser
May 24 2012
Personal Growth

7 Practical Steps To Making Your Wildest Dreams Come True

Fake it until you make it! Our words and thoughts are composed of energy and therefore contain extremely potent power to alter our reality.

#manifestation #visualization #meditation #goal setting #affirmations
Jennifer Niles
May 26 2016
Personal Growth

5 Signs You’re Living Life On Autopilot

Going through the motions day in and day out is not a great way to live the one life you're given.

#happiness #joy #inspiration
Kimanzi Constable
October 27 2014
Personal Growth
Social Good
Love

How Reiki Can Help You Recover From Heartbreak

Reiki is a totally underrated technique for dealing with loss and healing from heartbreak.

#healing #reiki #relationships #happiness #gratitude
Sharna Langlais
May 22 2016

A Beginner's Guide To Clean Eating

Here are some tips I use in my daily life and share with my health coaching clients to help make small adjustments each week leading to a massive...

#nutrition #healthy foods #food #whole foods
Cassandra Bodzak
October 25 2014
Sex

Do Vegans Have Lower Sperm Counts Than Meat-Eaters?

Headlines have had some concerning news for plant-based guys—but it's probably nothing to worry about.

#fertility #pregnancy #wellness #vegetarian #vegan
Joel Kahn, M.D.
October 22 2014

15 Healthy Practices You Already Know (But Should Go Ahead & Start Doing)

Here are 15 things you already know that you should really just go ahead and start practicing now, because the older version of yourself will be...

#relationships #toxic #gratitude #wellness #cleanse
Emily Koch
November 5 2013
Wellness Trends

An M.D. On The Plant-Based Ketogenic Fasting Plan She Follows For Health

Straight from a M.D. who lost 100 pounds with the practice.

#intermittent fasting #vegan #ketogenic
Liz Moody
September 15 2017

How To Find Happiness At Work, Even If You Don't Like Your Job

Is it possible — or even wise to try — to be happy at jobs we don't resoundingly like?

#happiness #meditation #mindfulness #work #wellness
Sharon Salzberg
October 20 2014

The Way Yoga Helped Me Cope With My Autoimmune Disease

How one yogi let vulnerability prevail during a health catastrophe.

#healing #disease #fitness #yoga #yoga philosophy
Stephanie MoDavis
May 14 2016

What's Next For The Microbiome?

Dr. Robynne Chutkan, a leading integrative gastroenterologist, takes us through the latest research into the microbiome, the trillions of bacteria...

#health #microbiome
mindbodygreen
November 4 2015
Functional Food

The Brownie Recipe That Launched Deliciously Ella's Cookbook Deal

The vegetable based brownies that started it all.

#dessert #vegan #gluten-free
Christina Liva
October 18 2014
Routines

How To Become A Mindful Eater In 10 Days

How To Become A Mindful Eater In 10 Days

#holidays #breathing #gratitude #mindfulness #My Why
Lisa Lewtan
December 11 2013

I Didn’t Lose 200 Pounds. I Lost 1 Pound 200 Times

Have you ever looked at a to-do list so staggering you didn't even know where to start? At 440 pounds, that's what it was like to stare down at the...

#fitness #mind body connection #wellness #weight loss #weight loss success
Tim Bauer
October 18 2014