Why Giving Up Hope For My Addict Son Was The Best Decision I've Ever Made

"I am the father of an addict. It’s a painful thing to say out loud. But it needs to be said."

#relationships #happiness #addiction #personal growth
An anonymous father
July 29 2017
Mental Health
PAID CONTENT FOR Califia Farms

What's The New Butter Coffee? The Plant-Based Superfood Beverage You Will Love

Butter coffee has swept the nation—but what to do if you're vegan or you don't like caffeine? Enter THIS drink.

#healthy recipes #coffee #wellness #plant-based #vegan
Rachel Mansfield
August 3 2017
Spirituality
Feel A Fight Coming On? Here Are 6 Tangible Tips To Quell The Anger

Stop and self-reflect when you're feeling impatient, angry, or scared.

#COVID-19 #anxiety #friendship #fear
Hilary Jacobs Hendel, LCSW
March 25
Love
4 Feng Shui Tips To Create A Workspace Anywhere In Your Home

It's time to settle into our work-from-home routine.

#COVID-19 #feng shui
Eliza Sullivan
March 23
Spirituality

What Your Bedroom Is Missing, According To Your Sign

Your next bedroom refresh could be written in the stars.

#sleep #astrology
Emma Loewe
July 29 2018
Social Good
Sex

Your Sex Life Is Missing These 4 Essential Oil Blends

There's always more to learn about the powers of essential oils.

#hormones #essential oils
Mariza Snyder, D.C.
May 15 2018

How To Do Great Things: A Self-Care Checklist

If you're a driven, passionate person who wants to do great things, you probably have a tendency to overload yourself with endless meetings,...

#work #personal growth #boundaries #home
Caroline Zwickson, M.A.
March 2 2015
Parenting
Parenting
Spirituality

5 Ways We're Connected: A Philosopher's Take On Modern Spirituality

Here's how spiritual, holotropic developments make their way into modern life—you could even say they're hiding in plain sight.

#empowerment #social good #affirmations
Ervin Laszlo, Ph.D.
March 17
PAID CONTENT FOR DERMA E

Searching For Your Best Summer Sun Care Routine? We Found It

Here's exactly how you should be enjoying summer sunshine!

#partner #skin care
mindbodygreen
July 24 2018

What It Really Means To Forgive

Stanford professor Fred Luskin, Ph.D., sits down with Jason Wachob at revitalize 2015 to explain how resentment can physically harm our health, why...

#personal growth
mindbodygreen
October 22 2015
Personal Growth

What I Learned About Living From My Friend Who Has A Terminal Illness

Ten years have passed since I first met Liz. She was 19, just on the cusp of adulthood. I remember myself at her age — partying in college as if I...

#friendship #inspiration
Jennifer Newman
September 18 2015