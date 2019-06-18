6713 results for

Personal Growth

The Surprising Link Between Anxiety & Boredom You Need To Know About

Anxiety and boredom have a lot in common—both are often trying to tell you something.

#anxiety #Purpose
Hilda Burke
June 18 2019
Functional Food
Friendships
Love

Why We Date People Who Make Us Feel Like Sh*t

We’re told to “listen to our hearts” and to “trust our gut” but ironically, our physiology can direct us in a not-so-healthy direction ... So what...

#relationships #confidence #personal growth
Charlotte Lieberman
November 18 2015
The Expert Inside-Out Beauty Tips Every Woman Should Know

A look at this health expert's 7 all-natural tips for beauty—starting from the inside out.

#beauty diary #supplements #hair #beauty #happiness
Rachel Mansfield
February 27 2017
Functional Food

5 Must-Read News Stories You Might've Missed Last Week

The diet that does it all and the protein behind Tom Brady's success.

#Heart #sleep #news #friendship #protein
Caroline Muggia
February 2 2019
Personal Growth

I Struggled With Orthorexia Every Day For 7 Years. Here's What It's Like

There are six things I wish everyone knew about orthorexia so they can help those struggling not be thrown back into old habits because of their...

#eating disorder #self-awareness #self-care
Maddy Moon
July 4 2015
Integrative Health

Mindfulness May Help Relieve Chronic Pain, Study Says

It may even be as effective as therapy for treating chronic pain.

#news
Kelly Gonsalves
January 31 2019
Personal Growth
Recipes

This Easy Dinner For 2 Has A Secret Gut-Healing Ingredient

Double it and your healthy lunch for the week is DONE.

#gut health #probiotics
Liz Moody
January 13 2018
Love

5 Signs You Need More Alone Time In Your Relationship

This does NOT mean there's anything wrong with your relationship.

#marriage #dating
Danielle Dowling, Psy.D.
November 7 2018
Nature

6 Things You Need To Know Today (January 10, 2018)

Including the latest threat to adorable turtles.

#news #environmentalism #news roundup
Emma Loewe
January 10 2018
Beauty
Love

7 Signs You're Dating The Right Person

Don't be afraid to walk away if your basic needs are not being met. There are millions of singles in the world. Move on and find a better fit. And...

#love #relationships #marriage #dating #communication
Sandy Weiner
April 4 2017
Spirituality

Want To Chase Away Bad Vibes? This Is The Only Scent You Need

Given our renewed interest in ancient rituals and authentic ingredients, it’s not surprising that Palo Santo is making a comeback.

#aromatherapy
Heather Askinosie
May 6 2017

The Lost Art Of Apologizing (And How To Do It Right Every Time)

A heartfelt apology has the power to heal and ultimately change lives. It’s fundamental to building lasting, meaningful relationships.

#love #relationships #friendship #happiness #abundance
Dezryelle Arcieri, LMFT
April 11 2016

A Psychic Explains How To Find Your Spiritual Guidance Squad

Not to worry—you probably have some winged messengers at your disposal.

#spirituality #energy
Tanya Carroll Richardson
February 16 2017
Change-Makers

This Is The Diet That Will Save Our Planet, New Report Says

Experts across the globe devised a diet that can save our health and our world

#news #clean food #plant-based #sustainability #climate change
Elizabeth Gerson
January 17 2019
Motivation

Good News: You Can Cut The Health Risks Of Sitting By Doing This One Simple Swap

Any physical activity lowers health risk of sitting all day, new study finds.

#news #study #work #health #longevity
Elizabeth Gerson
January 14 2019