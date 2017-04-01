9669 results for

Personal Growth

How I Learned To Forgive My Mother + Broke A Cycle Of Generations Of Abuse

"I preached the importance of the power of forgiveness and yet I held onto so much anger myself. I wore it like a badge of honor."

#healing #relationships #happiness #forgiveness #personal growth
Allison Lurey
April 1 2017
Food Trends
Spirituality

Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?

This week goes from whisper to roar as planets drift from quiet, reflective Cancer to live-out-loud Leo. The question is: Where does your realm of...

#personal growth #self-awareness #astrology #spirituality
The AstroTwins
July 17 2017
Spirituality

How To Protect Yourself From Negative Energy With Jill Blakeway, DACM, LAc

Jill Blakeway, DACM, LAc, on harnessing our healing powers & setting boundaries.

#mbgpodcast
Olessa Pindak
June 11 2019
Recipes

Beyond Avocado: 9 Toasts To Make Your Morning

A few contenders for our new favorite healthy toast.

#avocado #recipes #healthy recipes #breakfast #food
Leah Vanderveldt
January 19 2016
Integrative Health

Want To Eat Better? New Study Closely Links Good Sleep & Nutrition

Here's what you need to know about the link between sleep and nutrition.

#sleep #news #functional nutrition
Caroline Muggia
June 9 2019
Spirituality

Why Tonight's Capricorn Full Moon Could Be The Secret To Manifesting Your Dreams

Are you ready to unlock your destiny and live to your fullest potential? Here are nine star-powered tips to help you activate 2016's ambitious...

#manifestation #goal setting #astrology
The AstroTwins
July 19 2016

Everyone On This All-Female Basketball Team Is 80+

And they just landed a corporate sponsorship.

#fitness #women's health #Purpose
Leigh Weingus
August 2 2017
Recipes

How Fear Is Holding You Back + 4 Ways To Overcome It

Simply by venturing outside your comfort zone and into the unknown, you're making yourself vulnerable to uncertainty. And that anxiety can keep you...

#abundance #personal growth #Purpose #Journey #fear
Cait Scudder
July 14 2017
Integrative Health

6 Things You Need To Know Today (April 24, 2018)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including a new study on antioxidants, lakes full of algae, and drilling on Alaska's coast.

#news #supplements #news roundup
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
April 24 2018

This Is How French Women Work Out

Yes, women exercise in France. It's just a little bit different from the way we do it.

#workout
Leigh Weingus
August 8 2016
Love

Why "Keeping The Peace" For 8 Years Destroyed My Marriage

We think that if we keep the peace, we'll keep our relationships intact

#love #personal growth
Jamie Greenwood
April 12 2015
Food Trends

This $5 Avocado Oil Spray Makes It 100X Easier To Cook Healthy Food

You'll lose weight, feel awesome, save money—what's not to love?

#foods #inflammation #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Liz Moody
July 13 2017
Spirituality

6 Signs You Have A Spiritual Gift

How many of them do you check off?

#empowerment
Bethany Londyn
June 2 2017
Personal Growth

How I Finally Empowered Myself To Leave My Narcissistic Abuser—For Good

"Before you tell me—and every other person who's been abused—how stupid I am, let me tell you what kept me going back to an abusive partner. It's so...

#relationships #personal growth
Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
October 29 2016
Beauty

Olay Just Made A Major Packaging Change To Reduce Plastic Waste

Are refillable pods the next big thing in beauty?

#news #skin care
Alexandra Engler
June 5 2019