Holiday Meals Got You Bloated? Here's What To Do
Tips and tricks to avoid an upset stomach over the holidays.
Yoga Teachers: How to Write a Kickass Bio
Smart, authentic bios are essential for any yoga teacher. These are used on your personal postcards, flyers and website. The studios or gyms you teach...
The Sugar-Anxiety Connection You Need To Know About
Is sugar making you anxious and depressed?
Why You're Not Treating Yourself Kindly + How To Start
Four common myths about compassion that might be holding you back from a better life.
Raise Mindful Kids By "Banning The Bedroom": A Family Doctor Explains
As a family doctor for 27 years and a Ph.D. psychologist, I often hear parents complain that their kids don’t seem to value family time together....
Alkaline & Acidic Foods Chart: Understanding The pH Spectrum
Here's your intro.
How Women's Immune Systems Differ From Men's & Why It Matters
One researcher called the findings a breakthrough.
Is Red Wine REALLY Good For You? A Cardiologist Explains
Many people, myself included, count wine as one of the joys in life. Cabernet sauvignon, pinot noir, zinfandel, nebbiolo, sangiovese, cannonau … the...
Get Your Digestion On Track With This Celery Salad
It's easy to make and refreshing!
Snacking Can Make You Age Faster — And Gain More Weight. A Celebrity Nutritionist Explains Why
You're accidentally ruining your health goals.
Yes, Take Probiotics When You're On Antibiotics. A Doc Explains How
Timing is everything!
6 Things You Need To Know Today (June 23)
The top wellness news for June 23, 2017, including new research on the health benefits of eating fish, NASA's reaction to Goop's body stickers, and...
You Have Enough Stress In Your Life; Don't Let Exercise Add To It
Exercise to live, don't live to exercise.
What Is A Whole-Brain Child? The 4 S's To Ensure A Secure Attachment
These 4 S's can help your kids find resilience.
6 Wellness Words That Aren't In The Dictionary (But Should Be)
I was jealous of Pat Riley in 1989 when he coached the LA Lakers to a third NBA championship and used the word “threepeat” to describe it. Catchy and...
Whole Foods Is About To Start Selling "Ugly" Produce
Three cheers for "ugly" fruits and veggies!
Over 40 & Lower Back Pain? You Might Be Lacking This Nutrient
Lacking this vitamin might be causing your back to hurt.
How Running Helped Me Find My Place In The Feminist Movement
And changed the way I see myself.
How Bee Pollen Could Treat Your Allergies
How to ease into eating bee pollen to combat your allergies.
A Super Simple Morning Ritual For A Happy, Productive Day
My morning ritual is the most important part of my day. It's an incredibly powerful tool to help me bust through the challenges that sometimes get...