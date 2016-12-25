14314 results for

Holiday Meals Got You Bloated? Here's What To Do

Tips and tricks to avoid an upset stomach over the holidays.

#holidays #digestion #health
Jessica Hayman, ND
December 25 2016

Yoga Teachers: How to Write a Kickass Bio

Smart, authentic bios are essential for any yoga teacher. These are used on your personal postcards, flyers and website. The studios or gyms you teach...

#yoga teacher training #yogis #yoga #yoga philosophy
Silvia Mordini
July 27 2012
Integrative Health
Personal Growth

Why You're Not Treating Yourself Kindly + How To Start

Four common myths about compassion that might be holding you back from a better life.

#happiness #self-awareness #compassion #inspiration #self-acceptance
Megan Bruneau, M.A.
October 5 2014
Parenting

Raise Mindful Kids By "Banning The Bedroom": A Family Doctor Explains

As a family doctor for 27 years and a Ph.D. psychologist, I often hear parents complain that their kids don’t seem to value family time together....

#parenting advice #motherhood #parenting
Dr. Leonard Sax
March 16 2016
Functional Food
Integrative Health

Is Red Wine REALLY Good For You? A Cardiologist Explains

Many people, myself included, count wine as one of the joys in life. Cabernet sauvignon, pinot noir, zinfandel, nebbiolo, sangiovese, cannonau … the...

#alcohol #heart disease #wellness #wine
Joel Kahn, M.D.
April 1 2014
Recipes
Functional Food
Integrative Health

6 Things You Need To Know Today (June 23)

The top wellness news for June 23, 2017, including new research on the health benefits of eating fish, NASA's reaction to Goop's body stickers, and...

#news #news roundup
Elizabeth Inglese
June 23 2017
Personal Growth
Parenting

6 Wellness Words That Aren't In The Dictionary (But Should Be)

I was jealous of Pat Riley in 1989 when he coached the LA Lakers to a third NBA championship and used the word “threepeat” to describe it. Catchy and...

#happiness #heart disease #wellness #personal growth #vegetarian
Joel Kahn, M.D.
December 10 2013

Whole Foods Is About To Start Selling "Ugly" Produce

Three cheers for "ugly" fruits and veggies!

#news #food
Food Tank
March 7 2016
Women's Health

Over 40 & Lower Back Pain? You Might Be Lacking This Nutrient

Lacking this vitamin might be causing your back to hurt.

#news #pain #healthy aging
Abby Moore
February 12
Personal Growth
Integrative Health

How Bee Pollen Could Treat Your Allergies

How to ease into eating bee pollen to combat your allergies.

#allergies #immunity
Tiffany Lester, M.D.
March 12 2014

A Super Simple Morning Ritual For A Happy, Productive Day

My morning ritual is the most important part of my day. It's an incredibly powerful tool to help me bust through the challenges that sometimes get...

#meditation #mindfulness #meditation tricks #mindfulness meditation
Cassandra Bodzak
September 10 2015