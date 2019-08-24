14314 results for

5 Ways To Know If Your Psychiatrist Is A Good Match

A holistic psychiatrist will do more than just check on your pills.

#anxiety #depression
Shaili Jain, M.D.
August 24 2019
Does Energy Healing Actually Work?

Or are our routine aura cleanings only a myth?

#healing #wellness #self-awareness #energy
Maureen Gilbert
January 22 2015

What I Learned About Living From My Friend Who Has A Terminal Illness

Ten years have passed since I first met Liz. She was 19, just on the cusp of adulthood. I remember myself at her age — partying in college as if I...

#friendship #inspiration
Jennifer Newman
September 18 2015
The Research Is In: Yes, Gardening Totally Counts As Exercise

Rosebuds aren't quite the new dumbbells, but gardening is definitely a workout.

#stress #environmentalism
Kristin Hickey
April 15 2015
5 Easy Ways To Begin A Spiritual Practice Today

Many of us want to bring spirituality into our lives but don't know where to begin.

#happiness #meditation #mindfulness #personal growth #yoga
Tara Mullarkey
January 23 2013
You'll Want To Steal My Digestion-Friendly Morning Routine

Including her weird secret for taking a perfect poop.

#gut health
Robyn Youkilis
February 13 2018
How Hollywood's Healthiest Really Snack

Looking for a little snack inspiration? Reach for the stars.

#celebrity #snacks #food
Elizabeth Inglese
March 20 2017

Is Red Wine REALLY Good For You? A Cardiologist Explains

Many people, myself included, count wine as one of the joys in life. Cabernet sauvignon, pinot noir, zinfandel, nebbiolo, sangiovese, cannonau … the...

#alcohol #heart disease #wellness #wine
Joel Kahn, M.D.
April 1 2014

Here's Why Anger Is Good For You + 5 Healthy Ways To Express It

Pent-up anger makes us sick. Healthy expression is good.

#happiness #anger
Julie Booksh
August 27 2016
How Bee Pollen Could Treat Your Allergies

How to ease into eating bee pollen to combat your allergies.

#allergies #immunity
Tiffany Lester, M.D.
March 12 2014
Is Sleep More Important Than Nutrition, Exercise & Mindfulness?

Can we really be healthy without proper sleep?

#sleep
Lindsay Kellner
April 10 2017

5 Insanely Successful Women Who Had Totally Different Careers Before Hitting It Big

Here's a list of totally inspiring people whose second-act success proves it’s never too late to live your dreams.

#celebrity #career #happiness #abundance #personal growth
Shannon Kaiser
March 16 2016
Yes, You Can Have A Bohemian Style & Still Be A Minimalist: Here's How

The entrepreneurs being the superfood delivery service Sakara Life know a thing or two about fashionable minimalism and finding balance between work...

#diary #business #declutter #healthy foods #food
Whitney Tingle and Danielle DuBoise
October 25 2016