14381 results for

Beauty

At What Age Should You Start Taking Collagen? The Answer May Surprise You

When the popular ingredient is associated with words like "firmer skin" and "youthful," it can be tricky to know at what age you should start taking...

#hair #skin care #mbgsupplements #Collagen #healthy aging
Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
April 18
Food Trends
Mental Health
Women's Health

Wellness Moms Weigh In With Their No. 1 Piece Of Advice For Meghan Markle

With Meghan Markle's first pregnancy around the corner, we are anxiously awaiting her top tips.

#news #pregnancy
Olessa Pindak
October 16 2018
Spirituality

​Spicy West African Peanut Soup

This soup is rich and velvety smooth and a beautiful orangey- brown color. Since the early years at Moosewood, it’s been a perennial customer request,...

#soup #healthy recipes #olive oil #vegan #healthy foods
The Moosewood Collective
September 24 2013

6 Kid-Friendly Summer Snacks That Take 5 Minutes To Make

Despite our loftiest summer intentions — whether to finally dig into that juicy novel, spend more time at the beach, or sign up for that new class...

#recipes #plant-based #vegetarian #food #vegan recipes
Kate Geagan
June 28 2015
Love

Is Honesty Always The Best Policy In Relationships?

Love requires full participation—including some occasionally uncomfortable confrontations.

#friendship #marriage #dating
Kelly Gonsalves
August 12 2012
Beauty
PAID CONTENT FOR Renew Life

Are Probiotics Actually Helpful Or Just Hype? A Microbiologist Explains The Science

Are Probiotics Actually Helpful Or Just Hype? A Microbiologist Explains The Science

#partner
Krista Soriano
June 5 2019
Spirituality

How To Eat Like a Buddhist In 10 Easy Steps (And Why You Should)

10 lessons on healthy eating we could all stand to learn from Buddhist monks.

#digestion #snacks
Kerry Monaghan Bajaj, M.A.
October 10 2012
Parenting

How To Show Your Kids You Love Them Without Saying A Word

More often than not, family life feels very complicated.

#mindfulness #communication #motherhood #parenting
Tara Sareen
January 5 2015
Integrative Health
Wellness Trends

8 Wellness Trends to Watch in 2011

2010 was a big year for wellness, but I think 2011 is going to be bigger. Get your green juice ready, roll out the yoga mat, and take an inventory of...

#madonna #Art for Good #beauty #gwyneth paltrow #happiness
Jason Wachob
December 30 2010
Food Trends

These New Emojis Are A Win For The Wellness World

Love may be the universal language, but Emojese is a close second.

#news #technology
Emi Boscamp
October 22 2015
Routines

Scared of a Home Yoga Practice? Overcome These 6 Common Fears!

If the words “home practice” frighten you or bring up thoughts of anxiety, fear no more!

#yogis #yoga #home
Liz Vartanian
June 6 2012

What Happens When You Eat Just One Fatty Meal?

This cardiologist wants you to be wary of the latest fad diet.

#nutrition #fat #health
Joel Kahn, M.D.
February 16 2017
Mental Health

The Brain Has A Negativity Bias. Here's How To Be Happy Anyway

Negative experiences are more powerful than positive ones.

#joy #brain
Rick Hanson, Ph.D.
March 27 2018
Personal Growth

3 Steps to Creating Your Belief Statement

In the words of French poet Anatole France: "to accomplish great things, we must not only act, but also dream; not only plan, but also believe."

#personal growth quotes #personal growth #goal setting
Michael Edmondson, PhD
July 5 2012
Personal Growth

5 Signs You're Betraying Your True Calling

What our hearts know is that true fulfillment, and nothing else, is the real measure of success.

#money #happiness #joy #work #personal growth
Susie Moore
November 19 2014