Motivation
Recipes

In Season Now: Asparagus + Snapper Cooked In Paper

Sealed into a pouch, the fish and veggies steam as well as bake, keeping them nice and moist and perfectly cooked.

#healthy recipes #fish #food #whole foods
Dawna Stone
April 1 2015
Meditation

What's The Difference Between Mindfulness & Meditation?

What Is The Difference Between Mindfulness & Meditation?

#empowerment #stress
Emily Fletcher
November 7 2016
Integrative Health

Better Than Coffee! Maca Hot Chocolate

I am totally in love with this vegan hot chocolate. I wanted to find a substitute for coffee, which I was enjoying a bit too much lately, and this has...

#coffee #almond milk #vegan #vegan recipes
Pauline Hanuise
August 25 2014
Functional Food

13 Rules I Live By To Maintain A Healthy Relationship With Food

Yes, food is necessary to live and it should be real and whole, but in the end, it's just food.

#mind body connection #wellness #self-awareness #food #self-acceptance
Katie Dalebout
January 12 2015

You'll Never Guess Which One Of These Doctors Loves Gluten

Today's revitalize featured a rockstar panel of doctors: Mark Hyman, Joel Kahn, and Frank Lipman, who all have different opinions about gluten. Here's...

#health #food
mindbodygreen
June 14 2014
Off-the-Grid

Never Has There Been A Better Time To Buy An Electric Car

Car companies are coming out with shiny new models faster than you can say "zero fossil fuels."

#news #environmentalism #technology
Emma Loewe
September 27 2019
Home
PAID CONTENT FOR Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods

Breakfast Secrets From An RD Who Learned To Streamline Her Mornings

Here's how to eat healthier in the morning if you have no time to spare.

#partner #protein
Whitney English, RDN
May 23 2019
Love

5 Relationship Problems That Are Totally Normal

Your happiness and fulfillment begins (and ends) all within you.

#love #relationships #mindfulness #communication
Linda Carroll, M.S., LMFT
November 6 2014
Off-the-Grid
Integrative Health

10 Ways To Own Your Healing & Decide What's Best For You

Although often delivered with a swift slap in the face that leaves you wincing, disease is also an opportunity finally pay attention. To draw focus on...

#healing #mind body connection #fear
Julie Piatt
May 20 2015

This Is The Sexiest Word In The English Language

The one word I most feared became the key to my life's most meaningful transformation.

#empowerment #happiness #personal growth #goal setting
Michelle Dempsey
March 10 2017

5 Things I'd Say To Anyone Who's Hesitant To Try Yoga

If you could go back in time and meet your beginner yogi-self, what would you say? What words of wisdom or advice would you share about the practice?

#yogis #beginners #personal growth #yoga
Richelle Morgan
February 23 2015
Routines

Power Up With This Tomato & Basil Breakfast Frittata!

I am a firm believer that it's very important to set aside time every morning to sit down and eat a healthy breakfast. A nutritious morning meal will...

#nutrition #personal growth #breakfast #food
Dawna Stone
April 30 2014
Personal Growth
Meditation
Recipes