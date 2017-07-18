21881 results for
Research Says Lifting Heavy Weights Is More Effective For Muscle Gain — But Is It True? Here's What The Experts Say
It might be time to ditch the light weights.
In Season Now: Asparagus + Snapper Cooked In Paper
Sealed into a pouch, the fish and veggies steam as well as bake, keeping them nice and moist and perfectly cooked.
What's The Difference Between Mindfulness & Meditation?
What Is The Difference Between Mindfulness & Meditation?
A Rosemary Guide: Could This Herb Be The Secret To Better Brain Health?
Your spice cabinet holds more power than you think.
Better Than Coffee! Maca Hot Chocolate
I am totally in love with this vegan hot chocolate. I wanted to find a substitute for coffee, which I was enjoying a bit too much lately, and this has...
13 Rules I Live By To Maintain A Healthy Relationship With Food
Yes, food is necessary to live and it should be real and whole, but in the end, it's just food.
You'll Never Guess Which One Of These Doctors Loves Gluten
Today's revitalize featured a rockstar panel of doctors: Mark Hyman, Joel Kahn, and Frank Lipman, who all have different opinions about gluten. Here's...
Never Has There Been A Better Time To Buy An Electric Car
Car companies are coming out with shiny new models faster than you can say "zero fossil fuels."
Introducing: The World's Most Relaxing Color & How To Use It In Your Bedroom
Any guesses?
Breakfast Secrets From An RD Who Learned To Streamline Her Mornings
Here's how to eat healthier in the morning if you have no time to spare.
5 Relationship Problems That Are Totally Normal
Your happiness and fulfillment begins (and ends) all within you.
How To Be A Minimalist When You're A Maximalist At Heart
It's not as hard as you'd think.
10 Ways To Own Your Healing & Decide What's Best For You
Although often delivered with a swift slap in the face that leaves you wincing, disease is also an opportunity finally pay attention. To draw focus on...
This Is The Sexiest Word In The English Language
The one word I most feared became the key to my life's most meaningful transformation.
5 Things I'd Say To Anyone Who's Hesitant To Try Yoga
If you could go back in time and meet your beginner yogi-self, what would you say? What words of wisdom or advice would you share about the practice?
Keep Getting Injured From Your Workout? Here Are 5 Steps To Fix It
Get more out of your movement.
Power Up With This Tomato & Basil Breakfast Frittata!
I am a firm believer that it's very important to set aside time every morning to sit down and eat a healthy breakfast. A nutritious morning meal will...
Why Quitting My Job To Build A Tiny Home Was The Best Decision I've Ever Made
Proof that living tiny can actually be pretty grand.
The Story Behind "Mini Yoga" + How To Do It All Day Long
It works miracles.
Gluten-Free Recipe: Cauliflower Pizza Crust
Let me introduce you to the Cauliflower Crust Pizza.