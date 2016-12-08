14314 results for

The Ultimate Holiday Crudite Platter

The crudite platter that everyone will actually want to eat.

#holidays #snacks #healthy foods #food
McKel Hill
December 8 2016
Wellness Trends
Beauty

I've Tried Hundreds Of Eco & Non-Toxic Skin Care Products & Techniques. These 8 Are The Best

What I've learned as a beauty editor: comprehensive (but efficient) review of the best and worst in skin care.

#skin care
Lindsay Kellner
April 30 2019

Why I Tell My Patients To Eat Breakfast If They Want To Lose Weight

Over my several decades as a doctor, I’ve seen numerous patients who struggle to lose weight. And more often than not, a quick look at their food...

#protein #weight loss #breakfast
Mark Hyman, M.D.
July 10 2015
Food Trends
Home

Houseplants For The Bathroom: 20 Varieties That'll Love The Humidity

When in doubt, consider the plant's native habitat.

#plants
Emma Loewe
August 14
Personal Growth

12 Things I Wish All Women Knew About Money

Financial success, for women, is a rite of passage into our power.

#career #money #work #personal growth #self-awareness
Barbara Stanny
September 19 2014
Sex
Meditation
Home

7 Tips To Make Your Home A Mini Mindfulness Retreat

A day of at-home mindfulness offers the opportunity to be with ourselves and our emotions, in a place that feels safe.

#happiness #meditation #mindfulness #journaling #feng shui tips
Louise Jensen
April 28 2015
Love

Are You Divorcing Yourself To Be In A Relationship?

Why relationships are NOT all about sacrifice.

#dating
Dain Heer, D.C.
October 5 2019
Personal Growth

The Only 10 Things Standing Between You & The Life Of Your Dreams

Recently, I realized that fear was just an illusion I used to keep myself from pain, and it was something I could control from within.

#confidence #personal growth #fear
Kerissa Kuis, MBA
February 10 2016
Mental Health

Apparently Your Social Media Use May Predict Personality & Mental Health Traits

The way a person interacts with social media can reveal a lot about them.

#news #confidence
Sarah Regan
August 26
Sex

What Is Micro-Cheating? Inside The Dating Trend Everyone Is Talking About

It may be a problem, but it doesn't have to destroy your relationship.

#dating
Leigh Weingus
March 6 2018
Functional Food

You May Need A Refresher On What "Whole Grain" Means, New Study Finds

A new study found that most people overestimate the whole grain content of products.

#news #gluten #Mediterranean diet #gluten-free
Eliza Sullivan
August 10
Mental Health
Spirituality
Off-the-Grid
PAID CONTENT FOR Thorne

The ONE Mental Shift You Need For Mind-Blowing Sex

"But there is one thing holding you back from experiencing that mind-blowing sex you deeply crave—and that is fear. More specifically, it's your inner...

#relationships #manifestation #happiness #abundance #sex
Melissa Ambrosini
August 4 2016