The Ultimate Holiday Crudite Platter
The crudite platter that everyone will actually want to eat.
The Real Reason You Can't Stand Clutter, Explained
It bifurcates our attention.
I've Tried Hundreds Of Eco & Non-Toxic Skin Care Products & Techniques. These 8 Are The Best
What I've learned as a beauty editor: comprehensive (but efficient) review of the best and worst in skin care.
Why I Tell My Patients To Eat Breakfast If They Want To Lose Weight
Over my several decades as a doctor, I’ve seen numerous patients who struggle to lose weight. And more often than not, a quick look at their food...
5 Things Everyone Gets Wrong About Using Ayurveda To Heal Digestion & More
It's actually way more approachable than you think.
Houseplants For The Bathroom: 20 Varieties That'll Love The Humidity
When in doubt, consider the plant's native habitat.
12 Things I Wish All Women Knew About Money
Financial success, for women, is a rite of passage into our power.
4 Ways You Can Hack Your Brain For Better Sex
Your thoughts are powerful.
Want To Become A Meditation Teacher? Here's How To Start The Process
You've got this.
7 Tips To Make Your Home A Mini Mindfulness Retreat
A day of at-home mindfulness offers the opportunity to be with ourselves and our emotions, in a place that feels safe.
Are You Divorcing Yourself To Be In A Relationship?
Why relationships are NOT all about sacrifice.
The Only 10 Things Standing Between You & The Life Of Your Dreams
Recently, I realized that fear was just an illusion I used to keep myself from pain, and it was something I could control from within.
Apparently Your Social Media Use May Predict Personality & Mental Health Traits
The way a person interacts with social media can reveal a lot about them.
What Is Micro-Cheating? Inside The Dating Trend Everyone Is Talking About
It may be a problem, but it doesn't have to destroy your relationship.
You May Need A Refresher On What "Whole Grain" Means, New Study Finds
A new study found that most people overestimate the whole grain content of products.
12 Rockstar Yogis Who Are Leading The Body-Positive Movement
The topic of body image affects everyone!
Ready? We're About To Bust The Most Popular Myth About Zodiac Signs
No, you're not a Libra–Scorpio cusp.
This Activist Is Growing 100 Percent Of His Own Food This Year For An Important Reason
Rob Greenfield is at it again.
This Is The Perfect Way To Kick-Start Weight Loss
This system covers all your weight-loss bases.
The ONE Mental Shift You Need For Mind-Blowing Sex
"But there is one thing holding you back from experiencing that mind-blowing sex you deeply crave—and that is fear. More specifically, it's your inner...