7 Ways Yoga Teacher Training Changed My Life
I finally let go of my "yoga body" hang-ups.
15 Habits Of Healthy Couples
What makes a relationship healthy?
This Summer Soup Has An Anti-Inflammatory Ingredient You Can't Miss
It will bring a pop of color to your table and a smile to the faces around it!
This One Habit Might Be The Secret To Continuing Having Great Sex As Parents
Time to brush up on your sweet-talk game, parents.
Is This 3-Step Closet-Clearing Routine The New Kondo?
Time to give your closet a (sustainable) detox.
Why "It Runs In My Family" Means Less Than You Think
If you think "it runs in your family," you may be surprised just how much of your health is in your control.
6 Nontoxic, Eco-Friendly Sheets That Are Worth The $$
Talk about sweet, sustainable dreamin'.
Always Comparing? This Therapy May Free You From Anxiety & Toxic Thoughts
Even Lo Bosworth's a fan of acceptance and commitment therapy.
What's A Bone Broth Fast + Should You Try One?
Just adding some bone broth to your regular routine could have great benefits.
Climate Change News Is Bleak: Here Are 5 Good Things From This Week
Including the Yale-Harvard protest and Black Friday backlash.
Disclaimers On Edited Photos Aren't Helping (In Fact, They're Hurting)
A new study found disclaimers on photos are almost entirely ineffective in changing the way women perceive the images.
Finding Love At The Gym
32 percent of Americans say the possibility of meeting someone at the gym motivates them to go.
How To Make A Way Healthier (But Just As Beautiful) Unicorn Frappuccino
It's easier than you think.
Your Guide To Never Having A Cold Sore Again: A Functional Medicine Expert Explains
Ever heard of tea tree oil lip balm?
3 Easy Breakfasts With Less Sugar Than A Single Banana
Plus, they take less than 3 minutes to make.
Overnight Oats With A Tropical Twist
Delicious mango and coconut flavours will make you feel like you are on a tropical beach.
20 Small Ways To Start Loving Your Body, Even When It's Hard
Ditch the narrative that looking a certain way will make you happier.
What I Tell My Patients To Eat For Liver Health
A doctor's favorite detoxifying, liver-lovin’ foods.
The ONE Show Everyone Needs To Watch This Year
Why everyone you know should watch the new Netflix original series "13 Reasons Why."
Allergic To Wheat, Corn, Dairy, Soy, Nuts & Eggs? Make This Meal Tonight
Satisfying meals for families with food allergies.