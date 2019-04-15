14522 results for

Recipes
Climate Change

A Beginner's Guide To Going Greener

Let us let you in on a secret: It doesn't have to be a chore.

#environmentalism #essential oils #budget
Florine Hofmann
August 21 2017
Mental Health

Identifying Anxiety In Teens May Catch Eating Disorders Early

Every 62 minutes, at least one person dies from an eating disorder.

#news #anxiety #eating disorders
Christina Coughlin
December 18 2019
Personal Growth

A Hospice Doctor On Why We Should Talk More About End-Of-Life Experiences

People fight to have relevance, to find meaning—right up until their very last breath.

#anxiety #healthy aging #fear
Christopher Kerr, M.D., Ph.D.
February 11
Food Trends
Spirituality

Weekly Horoscope: Here's What's In Store For The First Week Of 2019

Here's what the stars have to say about your NYE plans.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
December 31 2018
Love
Motivation

Let's Settle This: Should You Do Yoga When You're Sick?

This is for anyone blowing their nose right now.

#yoga poses #yoga #cold #flu
Leigh Weingus
January 19 2017
Love
PAID CONTENT FOR So Delicious Dairy Free

This Plant-Based “Risotto” With Coconut Milk Is Everything Right Now

How To Use Coconut Milk To Make A Perfect Plant-Based “Risotto”

#partner #mbgfoodwithbenefits
mindbodygreen
May 6 2019
Recipes
Integrative Health

8 Science-Backed Reasons To Cuddle More

Great news: Hugs are good for your immune system.

#anxiety #stress #hormones
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
February 21 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Gina Homolka, author of Skinnytaste One and Done
Recipes
Home
Recipes

Clean & Quick Dinner: Zucchini + Fennel Fritters

Perfect as part of a breakfast spread or as an easy make-ahead lunch.

#Paleo #recipes #paleo recipes #food
Pete Evans
August 13 2015
Recipes
Recipes