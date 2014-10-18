14314 results for

I Didn’t Lose 200 Pounds. I Lost 1 Pound 200 Times

Have you ever looked at a to-do list so staggering you didn't even know where to start? At 440 pounds, that's what it was like to stare down at the...

#fitness #mind body connection #wellness #weight loss #weight loss success
Tim Bauer
October 18 2014
For Your Shiniest, Most Lush Hair Yet, One Of These Will Do The Trick

As far as clean and natural hair care goes, oils are crown royals.

#hair #essential oils #coconut oil
Alexandra Engler
January 9
This Week's Horoscope Is In: Here's What To Expect For The Start Of September

This week's compassionate full moon paves the way for deep, soulful healing.

#astrology weekly #astrology
The AstroTwins
August 29

35 Things To Do Instead Of Spending Money

For a long time, I was completely convinced that The Good Life looked like this:

#money #happiness #work #personal growth
Danielle Dowling, Psy.D.
April 27 2014
This Father Lost Two Sons To Overdose — Here's What He Learned About Grief

I lost my marriage. I lost both of my sons. For a time, I lost my way.

#Loneliness #grief #fear
Steve Grant
February 9
Weekly Horoscope: Spring Is Here & It Could Spur Collective Action

Saturn is moving into Aquarius for the first time in decades.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
March 14
15 Easy Things You Can Do To Fight Inflammation & Boost Your Metabolism

Some tips to beat inflammation and boost your metabolism, excerpted from Dr. Lori Shemek's new book

#hormones #inflammation #protein #weight loss
Lori Shemek, Ph.D.
May 12 2015
Chocolate Peanut Butter Muffins Sweetened Only With Honey + Bananas

Tradition tells us that chocolate and peanut butter go well together and that peanut butter and bananas go well together, but we rarely put them all...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #food
Brandy Oswald
March 13 2015
How To Infuse CBD Into Your Favorite Summer Drinks

One of the best things about this natural and plant-derived compound is that you can consume it in so many different forms.

#partner #CBD #mbgfoodwithbenefits
mindbodygreen
June 27 2019
