14381 results for

Which Protein Powders Are Healthiest? A Definitive Ranking

Hemp, collagen, pea, whey—we sort through it all so you don't have to.

#functional foods #workout #protein #training #food
Lisa Hayim
April 3 2017
Love
Functional Food

A Quick Tip On How To Stabilize Your Blood Sugar Without Giving Up Carbs

Kelly LeVeque offers a simple way to enjoy those carbs without making your blood sugar go haywire.

#Blood Sugar #mbgpodcast #functional nutrition
Jason Wachob
June 12

10 "Healthy" Behaviors That Are Dragging You Down

When we do everything we're told to get healthy and it just doesn't work, what do we do next? We eat what we're told to eat, avoid what we're told to...

#stress #wellness #yoga #healthy foods #food
Michael Taylor
August 28 2013
Integrative Health

The Surprising Thing That's Putting Your Brain Health At Risk, According To New Research

A new study, published in the journal Neurology, demonstrates the connection between high blood pressure and less gray matter in the brain.

#Heart #stress #brain
Ilene Ruhoy, M.D., Ph.D.
February 5 2019

Super Simple Salad Recipe: Tomato + Avocado Caprese

Summer is the season of overflowing bushels of tomatoes and avocado trees. But what do we do with an abundance of these great ingredients? Make Tomato...

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #salads #vegan #food
Jessica Lauren DeBry
July 22 2015
Integrative Health
Spirituality
Food Trends
Recipes

7 Foods That Will Work Wonders On Your Digestion

Add these seven happy belly foods to your diet.

#gut health #inflammation
Nadya Andreeva
March 6 2014
Love

The 8 Types Of Narcissists + How To Spot Each One

Narcissism can manifest in any number of ways. Here are the toxic personality types you should ALWAYS stay away from (and tips on how to spot them).

#empowerment #friendship #toxic relationships
Annice Star
January 2 2017
Functional Food
Integrative Health
Integrative Health
Love

I'm Dating A Man 12 Years Younger. Here's How I Deal With Judgment

I had to get over my own insecurities about being with someone over a decade younger.

#love #relationships #personal growth #self-acceptance
Amanda Laden, MBA
August 5 2015
Functional Food
Routines
Mental Health
Love

Can Jealousy In A Relationship Be A Sign Of Narcissism? New Study Digs In

Narcissism and jealousy are a bad mix in a relationship. Here's why.

#news #toxic relationships #dating
Kelly Gonsalves
November 12 2019