14314 results for

Love

Millennials Are Apparently The Generation Of 'Slow Love'

A biological anthropologist explains why we're changing our approach to marriage.

#marriage #dating
Kelly Gonsalves
July 4 2019
Off-the-Grid
Recipes
Personal Growth

6 Things You Need To Know Today (December 13, 2017)

Including Merriam-Webster's word of the year.

#news #news roundup #feminism
Emma Loewe
December 13 2017

France's Favorite Vegetable Dish Simplified

My Aunt Mounette is from Hyeres, the oldest (and extremely charming) resort town on the French Riviera. She's the type of woman who can work out for...

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #vegan #food #vegan recipes
Rebeca Plantier
September 4 2015
Functional Food

This Weird Ingredient Is The Secret To Healthy Keto & Vegan Baking

Upgrade your vegan and keto baking game with this wonder ingredient.

#functional nutrition #digestion #vegan #ketogenic
Ashley Madden
May 29 2019
Sex

The One Practice Every Couple Should Adopt From The BDSM Community

Aftercare helps rekindle closeness in a relationship.

#orgasm #dating
Gigi Engle
September 15 2019
Travel

Going Away This Weekend? We've Got A 10-Minute Packing List For Ya

You're going to want to bookmark this one for summer.

#minimalism
Florine Hofmann
May 25 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Evolution Fresh

Stuck In A Workout Rut? Take Our 10-Day Fitness Challenge

Get ready to change your life in only 10 days.

#partner #drinks #PressAhead
mindbodygreen
September 24 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Wholly Guacamole

Guac Isn't Extra On National Guacamole Day — Here's Where To Get It Free!

A guacamole recipe from Antoni Porowski? Count us in!

#partner #snacks
mindbodygreen
September 14 2018
Functional Food

A Turmeric + Garlic Naan Recipe That's (Surprise!) Gluten-Free

As a doctor and a busy mom, I'm always trying to find incredibly easy, healthy solutions for dinner. Enter grainless garlic naan.

#garlic #recipes #gluten-free recipe #turmeric #healthy foods
Amy Shah, M.D.
May 7 2016
Beauty

Dry, Cracked Lips? These 7 Lip Scrubs Will Give You A Baby-Smooth Pout

Even the most diligent of lip balm users experience some flakiness.

#makeup #skin care #organic
Jamie Schneider
January 30
Recipes

The Prebiotic Soup You Need To Keep Your Microbiome Healthy & Happy

Plus, it tastes creamy, savory, and amazing.

#gut health #probiotics
Liz Moody
October 14 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Simple Mills

5 Simple Ways to Upgrade Your Breakfast

Add more ease to your day because let's face it, who has time to cook?

#breakfast
mindbodygreen
January 15 2018
Recipes
Recipes
Food Trends

The Absolute Best Gluten-Free Desserts

You don't have to give up dessert when switching your diet.

#dessert #gluten-free
Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN
April 27 2018